Immerse Yourself in West Denmark’s Wild Beauty and Outdoor Adventures

This morning, drive south for about two hours to reach Middelfart, a cozy harbor town whose history dates back more than 800 years. One of its architectural highlights is Old Little Belt Bridge, the first bridge built over the Little Belt Strait in 1929, beginning the connection of the three main parts of Denmark. Thrill seekers will be rewarded with jaw-dropping views of the town, strait, and surrounding beech forest by participating in the popular bridge-walking experience.
After strapping into a safety harness, begin your climb up the bridge to the summit at 200 feet and listen as your guide points out different sites below.
Once you’re back on solid ground, stop by the Hindsgavl Nature Reserve.
Dating back to the 13th century, this park has plenty of trails for walking, biking, or even horseback riding among its diverse landscapes. While you’re there, pay a visit to the Hindsgavl Nature Centre, whose roof offers guests a panoramic view of a nearby deer park.
Another option in the area is to go porpoise watching. Because the Little Belt has one of the world's densest populations of these members of the whale family, you’re practically guaranteed to spot them. Using listening equipment onboard, you’ll be able to listen to the whales communicate with clicking sounds. Afterwards, make the one-hour journey back to Billund.