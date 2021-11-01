Immerse Yourself in West Denmark’s Wild Beauty and Outdoor Adventures

Day 1

Arrive in wild West Denmark

The adventure begins in Billund where you’ll arrive by plane (Billund Airport offers connections to many European cities, including Amsterdam) or a combination of train and bus (the nearest railway station on the main line is in neighboring Vejle). Denmark might be a relatively small nation, but it’s full of wide-open spaces, so you’ll need a car to get around. Pick yours up for the scenic 1.5 hour drive to the Wadden Sea. The largest unbroken system of tidal flats in the world, it extends along the west coasts of Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.



Head to Fanø, the most northern of the Danish Wadden Sea Islands, and hunt for trolls and treasure on its wide, sandy beach. In addition to shells, you might just find the gold of the North Sea: prehistoric amber that’s been washed ashore by storms and currents. While you’re there, try your hand at blokarting, a type of windsurfing that takes place on land. If you’re seeking a less heart-racing activity (blokart cruisers can reach speeds of 20-30 miles per hour depending on the wind) you can also kayak, surf, or play a round at Denmark’s oldest golf course.



Afterward, venture into Wadden Sea National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, for a seal, eagle, or wolf safari, and marvel at remarkable wildlife roaming free in one of the country’s great nature reserves. If you go during the spring or fall, you might be lucky enough to witness the Black Sun—a phenomenon during which thousands of starlings fly in sync and create circular formations, turning the sky black. That evening, drive one hour into the town of Ribe to stay overnight.