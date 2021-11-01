Where are you going?
Original 1245x660 day 1 wadden sea area%c2%a9vadehavscentret.jpg?1635785221?ixlib=rails 0.3
The Wadden Sea area
Photo by Vadehacscentre
Immerse Yourself in West Denmark’s Wild Beauty and Outdoor Adventures
With expansive, sandy dunes, romantic heathland, and the largest unbroken system of tidal flats in the world, West Denmark ranks as one of the country’s most strikingly gorgeous destinations. This six-day trip takes you off the beaten path to uncover a refreshing getaway that’s all your own—and it’s designed so you can still see it all in four days or extend up to seven days if you’d like. Among the wide beaches, lush beechwood forests, and more magnificent untouched scenery, you’ll enjoy thrilling outdoor activities, sustainable dining, and unspoiled parks where you can truly escape the crowds (and the “real” world, too).  

On the wonderfully wild west coast of Jutland, you can break away from everyday troubles and instead, discover everyday wonders in nature. Try your hand at surfing the North Sea’s waves at the aptly named Cold Hawaii. Treasure hunt for prehistoric amber in the sand. Go horseback riding in a 13th-century park. Read on for more unforgettable experiences.
Original outdoors highlight.jpg?1635786821?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
Limfjord in a Glass-Bottomed Kayak
Ever wondered what’s going on beneath the surface of the water? Get a closer look at Limfjord’s famous oysters and other fascinating marine life like mussel banks, eelgrass, sea anemones, fish, and even a seal or two as you glide along in a glass-bottomed kayak.
Original denmark logo.jpg?1635785221?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
VisitDenmark
VisitDenmark welcomes all travelers to the Land of Everyday Wonder. On visitdenmark.com, the official travel site for Denmark, you’ll find everything you need to plan the ultimate trip, from inspirational planning ideas to links to tourism partners to information on vendors and attractions throughout the country.
  • Original 1245x660 day 1 fano blokart %c2%a9thomas skjold.jpg?1635785221?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Blokarting in Fanø
    Photo By Thomas Skjold
    Day 1
    Arrive in wild West Denmark
    The adventure begins in Billund where you’ll arrive by plane (Billund Airport offers connections to many European cities, including Amsterdam) or a combination of train and bus (the nearest railway station on the main line is in neighboring Vejle). Denmark might be a relatively small nation, but it’s full of wide-open spaces, so you’ll need a car to get around. Pick yours up for the scenic 1.5 hour drive to the Wadden Sea. The largest unbroken system of tidal flats in the world, it extends along the west coasts of Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

    Head to Fanø, the most northern of the Danish Wadden Sea Islands, and hunt for trolls and treasure on its wide, sandy beach. In addition to shells, you might just find the gold of the North Sea: prehistoric amber that’s been washed ashore by storms and currents. While you’re there, try your hand at blokarting, a type of windsurfing that takes place on land. If you’re seeking a less heart-racing activity (blokart cruisers can reach speeds of 20-30 miles per hour depending on the wind) you can also kayak, surf, or play a round at Denmark’s oldest golf course. 

    Afterward, venture into Wadden Sea National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, for a seal, eagle, or wolf safari, and marvel at remarkable wildlife roaming free in one of the country’s great nature reserves. If you go during the spring or fall, you might be lucky enough to witness the Black Sun—a phenomenon during which thousands of starlings fly in sync and create circular formations, turning the sky black. That evening, drive one hour into the town of Ribe to stay overnight.
  • Original 1245x660 day 2 nationalparkthy%c2%a9mette johnsen.jpg?1635785500?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Thy National Park
    Photo By Nicklas Jessen
    Day 2
    Explore Ribe and Thy National Park
    Today you’ll explore the oldest town in all of Scandinavia. Ribe’s history dates to the 700s when it was founded as a trade center by the Vikings. Walk along the cobblestone streets lined with half-timbered houses and soak up the fresh air and charming, vibrant ambiance of the area’s medieval past. In the morning, visit the Viking Museum to learn about the origins of the city and climb to the top of the Ribe Cathedral—an architectural marvel and the first Christian church in Denmark—for breathtaking views.

    In the afternoon, drive three hours north to Thisted, a market town close to Thy National Park. With a rich heritage of local flavors, take time to experience some of the regional produce and traditional foods such as freshly-made jam, honey, and beer at Thisted Bryghus, a brewery where local raw ingredients such as bog myrtle have been used for over 100 years.

    Tonight, you can sleep right in the rugged coastal wilderness of the Thy National Park itself, which contains some of Denmark’s wildest land and traditional seaside villages. Pitch your tent in Hvidbjerg Dune Plantation or another beautiful site and enjoy a night of stargazing. If you prefer more traditional accommodations, settle into Hotel Thisted, a cozy family-run property with a sunny back garden.
  • Original 1245x660 day 3 klitmoeller %c2%a9mette johnsen.jpg?1635786030?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Klitmøller
    Photo By Mette Johnsen
    Day 3
    Spend a day in Thy National Park and Klitmøller
    Wake up to the splendor of Denmark’s oldest national park and get ready for a day filled with thrilling outdoor activities. Explore windswept forests and untouched dunes by foot or bike—pausing to dip your toes into Øsrum or Flade Lake—or saddle up for an exhilarating horseback ride along the beach.

    Fishing is at the heart of Thy National Park’s historic communities like Stenbjerg. Stop by for lunch at Stenbjerg Kro, an old Danish inn overlooking the sea, to dig into the catch of the day and some warming homemade spiced schnapps, or head out to sea with a local fisherman to see what you can hook with a little patience and expert guidance.

    Later, visit Cold Hawaii at Klitmøller, Denmark’s center for extreme watersports. The North Sea’s mighty waves create the ideal conditions for kitesurfing and surfing of all levels, or, should you want to take it a little bit easier, paddle boarding and canoeing can be done in some of the calmer waters.
  • Original 1245x660 day 3 kayaking limfjord%c2%a9mette johnsen.jpg?1635786030?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Limfjord
    Photo By Mette Johnsen
    Day 4
    Check out Limfjord or Silkeborg
    Depart the coast and move eastward to Limfjord, a shallow channel that cuts across the Jutland Peninsula. While not a fjord in the geologic sense, it has been popularly considered as such ever since Viking times. The oysters here are often rated among the best in the world. Find out why in Nykøbing Mors, a historic market town dating back to the Middle Ages, and Denmark’s seafood capital. Head to the harbour district where you can learn how to harvest oysters and get a just-shucked taste of the briny delicacy. 

    Afterward, go on a glass-bottomed kayak trip in neighboring Skive and glide over the still, open waters of the Limfjord as you get an up-close look at fascinating underwater sights such as mussel banks, eelgrass, and sea anemones below the surface. If you prefer to spend the afternoon on land, the Lake District in Silkeborg—with more than 50 lakes and the largest contiguous forest in the entire country—is home to some of the best hiking trails in Denmark. Breathe in the scents of trees and set of on top routes that cross hilly terrain, valleys, heath, and lush woodland. The district is also ideal for biking.

    At the end of the day, head to the Hotel Vejlefjord, nestled in the forest along the fjord. Known for its thermal baths and thalassotherapy spa (which uses seawater for treatments), be sure to take some time to relax in the forest and salt saunas.
  • Original 1245x660 day 5 lilleb%c3%a6lt bridge%c2%a9daniel villadsen.jpg?1635786821?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Old Little Belt Bridge
    Photo By Daniel Villadsen
    Day 5
    Discover Middelfart and the Hindsgavl Nature Reserve
    This morning, drive south for about two hours to reach Middelfart, a cozy harbor town whose history dates back more than 800 years. One of its architectural highlights is Old Little Belt Bridge, the first bridge built over the Little Belt Strait in 1929, beginning the connection of the three main parts of Denmark. Thrill seekers will be rewarded with jaw-dropping views of the town, strait, and surrounding beech forest by participating in the popular bridge-walking experience. After strapping into a safety harness, begin your climb up the bridge to the summit at 200 feet and listen as your guide points out different sites below.

    Once you’re back on solid ground, stop by the Hindsgavl Nature Reserve. Dating back to the 13th century, this park has plenty of trails for walking, biking, or even horseback riding among its diverse landscapes. While you’re there, pay a visit to the Hindsgavl Nature Centre, whose roof offers guests a panoramic view of a nearby deer park.

    Another option in the area is to go porpoise watching. Because the Little Belt has one of the world's densest populations of these members of the whale family, you’re practically guaranteed to spot them. Using listening equipment onboard, you’ll be able to listen to the whales communicate with clicking sounds. Afterwards, make the one-hour journey back to Billund.
  • Original 1245x660 day 4 lego house%c2%a9lego house.jpg?1635786821?ixlib=rails 0.3
    LEGO House
    Photo By ©LEGO House
    Day 6
    Depart from Billund
    Once you’re ready for your flight, depart for Billund Airport. If you’re able to extend your trip, spend one more night so you can explore the original LEGOLAND®. 

    For this itinerary and other wonderous West Denmark trips, let the trusted travel advisors at Exeter International plan your journey. Book now.
