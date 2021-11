Immerse Yourself in West Denmark’s Wild Beauty and Outdoor Adventures

Day 4

Check out Limfjord or Silkeborg

Depart the coast and move eastward to Limfjord, a shallow channel that cuts across the Jutland Peninsula. While not a fjord in the geologic sense, it has been popularly considered as such ever since Viking times. The oysters here are often rated among the best in the world. Find out why in Nykøbing Mors, a historic market town dating back to the Middle Ages, and Denmark’s seafood capital. Head to the harbour district where you can learn how to harvest oysters and get a just-shucked taste of the briny delicacy.Afterward, go on a glass-bottomed kayak trip in neighboring Skive and glide over the still, open waters of the Limfjord as you get an up-close look at fascinating underwater sights such as mussel banks, eelgrass, and sea anemones below the surface. If you prefer to spend the afternoon on land, the Lake District in Silkeborg—with more than 50 lakes and the largest contiguous forest in the entire country—is home to some of the best hiking trails in Denmark. Breathe in the scents of trees and set of on top routes that cross hilly terrain, valleys, heath, and lush woodland. The district is also ideal for biking.At the end of the day, head to the Hotel Vejlefjord, nestled in the forest along the fjord. Known for its thermal baths and thalassotherapy spa (which uses seawater for treatments), be sure to take some time to relax in the forest and salt saunas.