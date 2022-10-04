Dreamy Sunsets and Delights in Bora Bora

What’s the best way to visit a place like Bora Bora? Whether family-friendly features like a pool and full service are at the top of your list or you’re dreaming of an all-inclusive adventure just for adults, Hilton Resorts’ exceptional properties in incredible locations ensure your trip will be as effortless as it is rewarding and the Conrad Bora Bora Nui is no exception. Like all Hilton Resorts, from beachside along the Riviera Maya in Mexico to a hilltop overlooking Rome, the unmatched beauty of your destination is but the beginning of your experience at the Conrad in Bora Bora.
With this itinerary as your guide and Conrad Bora Bora Nui as your home base, you’ll drift into the exotic expanse of islands and atolls of the Society Islands, where unspoiled landscapes, top amenities, and inimitable Polynesian hospitality ensure that yours will be a stay like no other. The hotel offers the green embrace of a luxurious hillside suite, or the option to float above the iconic aquamarine water in your very own bungalow. Your room is a welcome place to recharge after the exciting adventures that await throughout the island chain.
The destination’s charms and then some are all within easy reach of the hotel. As Stuart De San Nicolas, General Manager of Conrad Bora Bora Nui, explains, “Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort is ideally located on an elevated private cove on Motu To’opua, an island off the coast of Bora Bora.” You can your own romantic hideaway with exclusive access to the small islet Motu Tapu, where a private staff will serve you a Champagne lunch, venture further to the enchanting village shops of Vaitape, or simply mingle with the sea turtles and rays in waters awash with colors, the likes of which are seen nowhere else on earth.
There’s also the resort’s Hina Spa, “perched on a hilltop in the middle of lava rocks and tropical vegetation, resulting in unrivaled panoramic views,” as San Nicolas describes. Plus, the hotel “offers unique programs such as stargazing experiences, Polynesian nights, shark and ray tours, and kite surfing, and boasts the largest infinity pool in Bora Bora with a swim-up bar, unique snorkeling experiences around the Coral Gardens on property, and more,” he says.
For those who want to see more of the region, you have your pick of the Pacific, with Hilton Resorts spanning the archipelagoes, including the sustainable and sporty Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa and the classic style and convenience of Hilton Hotel Tahiti.
Itinerary
Day 1Washing Ashore
Once settled on land with your welcome drink and a cool, refreshing spa towel, take a tour of the lagoon by way of theva’a, a traditional Polynesian outrigger. Close out your first night with some island flair at the Polynesian Dinner and Show which takes place every Friday at the resort’s Tamure Beach Grill.
Day 2Exploring the Island
If you’re in town in July, be sure to stick around for the celebration of Heiva, featuring a month’s worth of traditional music, dance, and parades throughout the main square. If your stay doesn’t happen to coincide with the festival, however, never fear—there’s still much fun to be had back at the Conrad’s Upa Upa Lounge Bar, which features live music and ocean views, with glass-bottomed floors and a stunning waterside terrace to help while away the night.
Day 3Taking the Overland Route
Once you’re back at the resort, grab a drink at the Tarava Pool Bar, whose 3,280-square-foot infinity pool was named one of the Top 15 Hotel Bars in the world. After a healthy Mediterranean-Polynesian dinner at the beachfront grill, pack it in early and let the sounds of the sea lull you to sleep.
Day 4A Holiday Within a Holiday
Day 5Up Close and Personal
“Guests can learn from the resident marine biologist in collaboration with the world-renowned Manta Trust non-profit organization to create a greater appreciation of manta rays and the protection of their habitat in Bora Bora,” San Nicolas says, adding, “Guests can snorkel or scuba dive tour to discover and learn from an expert. The resort offers engaging education programs at the resort and can attend bi-weekly conferences at the resort.” Come evening, the hotel can arrange for a traditional ahi ma’a dinner, where your meal will be wrapped in coconut leaves and baked for twelve hours in an underground oven in the sand.
Day 6Achieving Weightlessness
If the sea continues to beckon, why not take an aqua safari with a scuba helmet that allows you to walk weightlessly on the seafloor, ever in view of even more marine life? By night, take a dip in the warm embrace of a candlelit jacuzzi, featuring aromatherapy and champagne for two.
Day 7Until Next Time
Before you depart, take a quick ten-minute trip to the northern tip of To’opua for the ultimate souvenir from a renowned olfactory laboratory. Here at Coqui Coqui Parfumerie, you’ll have the opportunity to contrast the botanicals that define the boutique’s Polynesian perfumes with those of the company’s second location on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. “The resort has a partnership with Coqui Coqui, and last year unveiled a signature scent: Conrad Bora Bora Nui Eau de Parfum by Coqui Coqui,” explains San Nicolas. What better way to evoke the memories of your special time here?
Following your sublime stay at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui, why not heed the call to new adventure at another adventure at another Hilton Resort? Whether it’s in Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii, or beyond, you’ll experience the kind of hospitality that only comes from 100 years of expertise, helping you make happy memories that will last a lifetime.