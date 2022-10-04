Dreamy Sunsets and Delights in Bora Bora

What’s the best way to visit a place like Bora Bora? Whether family-friendly features like a pool and full service are at the top of your list or you’re dreaming of an all-inclusive adventure just for adults, Hilton Resorts ’ exceptional properties in incredible locations ensure your trip will be as effortless as it is rewarding and the Conrad Bora Bora Nui is no exception. Like all Hilton Resorts, from beachside along the Riviera Maya in Mexico to a hilltop overlooking Rome, the unmatched beauty of your destination is but the beginning of your experience at the Conrad in Bora Bora.

With this itinerary as your guide and Conrad Bora Bora Nui as your home base, you’ll drift into the exotic expanse of islands and atolls of the Society Islands, where unspoiled landscapes, top amenities, and inimitable Polynesian hospitality ensure that yours will be a stay like no other. The hotel offers the green embrace of a luxurious hillside suite, or the option to float above the iconic aquamarine water in your very own bungalow. Your room is a welcome place to recharge after the exciting adventures that await throughout the island chain.

The destination’s charms and then some are all within easy reach of the hotel. As Stuart De San Nicolas, General Manager of Conrad Bora Bora Nui, explains, “Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort is ideally located on an elevated private cove on Motu To’opua, an island off the coast of Bora Bora.” You can your own romantic hideaway with exclusive access to the small islet Motu Tapu, where a private staff will serve you a Champagne lunch, venture further to the enchanting village shops of Vaitape, or simply mingle with the sea turtles and rays in waters awash with colors, the likes of which are seen nowhere else on earth.

There’s also the resort’s Hina Spa, “perched on a hilltop in the middle of lava rocks and tropical vegetation, resulting in unrivaled panoramic views,” as San Nicolas describes. Plus, the hotel “offers unique programs such as stargazing experiences, Polynesian nights, shark and ray tours, and kite surfing, and boasts the largest infinity pool in Bora Bora with a swim-up bar, unique snorkeling experiences around the Coral Gardens on property, and more,” he says.

For those who want to see more of the region, you have your pick of the Pacific, with Hilton Resorts spanning the archipelagoes, including the sustainable and sporty Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa and the classic style and convenience of Hilton Hotel Tahiti.

