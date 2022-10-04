JOURNEYS

Dreamy Sunsets and Delights in Bora Bora

BoraBora_Hero_Image

The enchanting islet of Motu To’opua

Conrad Bora Bora Nui

What’s the best way to visit a place like Bora Bora? Whether family-friendly features like a pool and full service are at the top of your list or you’re dreaming of an all-inclusive adventure just for adults, Hilton Resorts exceptional properties in incredible locations ensure your trip will be as effortless as it is rewarding and the Conrad Bora Bora Nui is no exception. Like all Hilton Resorts, from beachside along the Riviera Maya in Mexico to a hilltop overlooking Rome, the unmatched beauty of your destination is but the beginning of your experience at the Conrad in Bora Bora.

With this itinerary as your guide and Conrad Bora Bora Nui as your home base, you’ll drift into the exotic expanse of islands and atolls of the Society Islands, where unspoiled landscapes, top amenities, and inimitable Polynesian hospitality ensure that yours will be a stay like no other. The hotel offers the green embrace of a luxurious hillside suite, or the option to float above the iconic aquamarine water in your very own bungalow. Your room is a welcome place to recharge after the exciting adventures that await throughout the island chain.

The destination’s charms and then some are all within easy reach of the hotel. As Stuart De San Nicolas, General Manager of Conrad Bora Bora Nui, explains, “Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort is ideally located on an elevated private cove on Motu To’opua, an island off the coast of Bora Bora.” You can your own romantic hideaway with exclusive access to the small islet Motu Tapu, where a private staff will serve you a Champagne lunch, venture further to the enchanting village shops of Vaitape, or simply mingle with the sea turtles and rays in waters awash with colors, the likes of which are seen nowhere else on earth.

There’s also the resort’s Hina Spa, “perched on a hilltop in the middle of lava rocks and tropical vegetation, resulting in unrivaled panoramic views,” as San Nicolas describes. Plus, the hotel “offers unique programs such as stargazing experiences, Polynesian nights, shark and ray tours, and kite surfing, and boasts the largest infinity pool in Bora Bora with a swim-up bar, unique snorkeling experiences around the Coral Gardens on property, and more,” he says.

For those who want to see more of the region, you have your pick of the Pacific, with Hilton Resorts spanning the archipelagoes, including the sustainable and sporty Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa and the classic style and convenience of Hilton Hotel Tahiti.

Itinerary

image_1_bora

TRIP HIGHLIGHT

Overland Safari

Bora Bora may be renowned for its turquoise waters and thriving marine life, but for a particularly memorable experience, take the road less traveled with an overland safari. Traversing roads otherwise inaccessible by foot, your driver will introduce you to a different side of Bora Bora, with sites that include ancient stone temples, fruit plantations, and military relics abandoned by U.S. troops during World War II, to help gain a bit more understanding of the complex history and culture behind this enchanting island paradise.
Hilton_Logo

TRIP DESIGNER

Hilton Resorts

Taking Hilton’s world-famous hospitality to a whole new level in terms of style and convenience, Hilton Resorts has properties spanning the globe, each offering its own kind of extraordinary experience. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a grand escapade, or something in between, Hilton Resorts will exceed your expectations.
Image_2_Bora

Navigating the waters

Conrad Bora Bora Nui

Day 1Washing Ashore

Most visitors departing from Motu Mute Airport to the islet of Motu To’opua will be treated to the seaside scenery afforded by the resort’s ferry, and Conrad Bora Bora Nui guests who want to make even more of their arrival can take a bird’s-eye view of the island via helicopter, thanks to the lone floating helipad in all French Polynesia.

Once settled on land with your welcome drink and a cool, refreshing spa towel, take a tour of the lagoon by way of theva’a, a traditional Polynesian outrigger. Close out your first night with some island flair at the Polynesian Dinner and Show which takes place every Friday at the resort’s Tamure Beach Grill.
Image_3_bora

Bora Bora’s Heiva Festival

Wikimedia/Moerani Manate

Day 2Exploring the Island

Take a ferry ride into the town of Vaitape, where you can browse the multitudes of jewelry shops to find the perfect Tahitian black pearl. While in town, pop over to the Alain Despert Gallery to browse the Frenchman’s colorful naïf-art paintings, then grab lunch at Saint James Restaurant, a French-influenced island eatery located right on the water’s edge.

If you’re in town in July, be sure to stick around for the celebration of Heiva, featuring a month’s worth of traditional music, dance, and parades throughout the main square. If your stay doesn’t happen to coincide with the festival, however, never fear—there’s still much fun to be had back at the Conrad’s Upa Upa Lounge Bar, which features live music and ocean views, with glass-bottomed floors and a stunning waterside terrace to help while away the night.
image_1_bora

The jungle

Unsplash/John Ko

Day 3Taking the Overland Route

Those who opted to arrive by boat still can capitalize on the opportunity to explore Bora Bora by helicopter. Alternatively, landlubbers can work with the hotel concierge to arrange for a private jungle tour of the island, where you can spend the better part of the day deepening your knowledge of the land’s history, meeting locals, and tasting some of the locally grown produce from the comfort of your own 4x4.

Once you’re back at the resort, grab a drink at the Tarava Pool Bar, whose 3,280-square-foot infinity pool was named one of the Top 15 Hotel Bars in the world. After a healthy Mediterranean-Polynesian dinner at the beachfront grill, pack it in early and let the sounds of the sea lull you to sleep.
IMAGE_4_BORA

Cruising at sunset

Conrad Bora Bora Nui

Day 4A Holiday Within a Holiday

If you’re staying in one of the resort’s oversea bungalows, your concierge can arrange for a unique kind of room service, with breakfast floated directly to your doorstep by canoe. From there, those visiting between July and October can venture deeper into the Pacific with a boat tour in search of Humpback whales swimming alongside their calves; with the right conditions, you might even be able to snorkel alongside them. If it’s not whale season, you can still book a tropical body scrub and Tahitian massage at the resort’s Hina Spa, followed by a romantic sunset cruise complete with Champagne and a ukulele serenade.
Image_5_bora

The Manta Rays of Bora Bora

Manta Trust

Day 5Up Close and Personal

On the resort grounds, you can take out a paddleboard and splash around the lagoon, shoot some pool, or practice your swing in the only golf and sports simulator in Bora Bora. And that’s not all in the way of unique experiences that are exclusively available on property.

“Guests can learn from the resident marine biologist in collaboration with the world-renowned Manta Trust non-profit organization to create a greater appreciation of manta rays and the protection of their habitat in Bora Bora,” San Nicolas says, adding, “Guests can snorkel or scuba dive tour to discover and learn from an expert. The resort offers engaging education programs at the resort and can attend bi-weekly conferences at the resort.” Come evening, the hotel can arrange for a traditional ahi ma’a dinner, where your meal will be wrapped in coconut leaves and baked for twelve hours in an underground oven in the sand.
image_6_bora

Snorkeling at the resort

Conrad Bora Bora Nui

Day 6Achieving Weightlessness

If somehow you haven’t yet reached peak relaxation during your stay, the Conrad’s staff is on hand to run yoga and fitness classes at will. From there, take a guided snorkeling trip to the famed coral gardens at the island of Pitiuu Uta, where the fluorescent fish are so abundant that you might lose track of where you are.

If the sea continues to beckon, why not take an aqua safari with a scuba helmet that allows you to walk weightlessly on the seafloor, ever in view of even more marine life? By night, take a dip in the warm embrace of a candlelit jacuzzi, featuring aromatherapy and champagne for two.
image_7_bora

The royal islet of Motu Tapu

Conrad Bora Bora Nui

Day 7Until Next Time

Save the best for last with a trip to Motu Tapu, once the personal beach of the Queen of Tahiti. Now open to a lucky part of the public, a mere ten minute boat ride from the resort will transport you to another world of delights. Here, you’ll be treated like royalty yourself, attended to by your own personal staff and treated to a sumptuous Champagne lunch on the powder-white sands of your dreams.

Before you depart, take a quick ten-minute trip to the northern tip of To’opua for the ultimate souvenir from a renowned olfactory laboratory. Here at Coqui Coqui Parfumerie, you’ll have the opportunity to contrast the botanicals that define the boutique’s Polynesian perfumes with those of the company’s second location on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. “The resort has a partnership with Coqui Coqui, and last year unveiled a signature scent: Conrad Bora Bora Nui Eau de Parfum by Coqui Coqui,” explains San Nicolas. What better way to evoke the memories of your special time here?

Following your sublime stay at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui, why not heed the call to new adventure at another adventure at another Hilton Resort? Whether it’s in Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii, or beyond, you’ll experience the kind of hospitality that only comes from 100 years of expertise, helping you make happy memories that will last a lifetime.