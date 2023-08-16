How to Rejuvenate and Relax in Los Cabos

With its distinct brand of laidback luxury, Los Cabos lets visitors define what wellness means to them—and this itinerary is ideal if you’re seeking respite in a naturally beautiful environment.

Spend three days enjoying a leisurely pace with eclectic activities that will enliven your mind, body, and soul. Unwind at a stylish resort between trips offsite to immerse yourself in enriching classes, savor farm-fresh cuisine, and get close to nature in the Sea of Cortés. You can also shop and explore your way through San José del Cabo for an even deeper sense of place. It’s a getaway where you can experience the desert, mountains, and ocean, plus kick back in the comfort and serenity of your hotel.