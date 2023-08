How to Rejuvenate and Relax in Los Cabos

Start your trip by simply relaxing and recharging. The tranquility of Chileno Bay Resort , part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, will set the tone for a restful itinerary. Located on one of the most secluded beaches in Los Cabos , the property’s private terraces in each guestroom make for a sublime experience of indoor-outdoor living. Select a suite overlooking the garden or a Sky Villa with oceanside views for a truly special stay. Begin your day by taking advantage of your hotel’s culinary focus with morning coffee at El Molino or contemporary Mexican cuisine at Comal, set against a beachfront backdrop, before a day of lowkey activities at the resort.Among 22 acres of desert land, at THE WELL at Chileno Bay , you can focus on setting your intentions. Book a signature treatment with a holistic therapist, such asstretching, a traditional Mexican technique, or a gua sha massage, and then fall blissfully asleep at the onsite Nap Garden. Wade in the Reflexology Pool or move from the cold plunge pool to the aromatherapy steam room to detoxify the body and improve circulation for truly head-to-toe wellness.Chileno Bay Resort is also situated on one of Los Cabos’ 25 Blue Flag Beaches, a swimmable beach that’s great for snorkeling and where you can enjoy the rich blue water as you kayak and slowly soak in the gorgeous views. If you prefer something more active, swim or stretch your body during a beachside yoga session, and then break for lunch at TnT, a casual taco bar on the sand.Wrap up your first day with a highlight for visitors in Los Cabos, a sunset cruise to the iconic naturally formed arch that defines the otherworldly landscape here. You’ll have more than two hours on the water to revel in nature’s awe-inspiring display. Whether you have a professional camera or simply take photos on your phone, get ready to capture stunning images of the sea set against warm yellow, orange, and red tones as the sun bids