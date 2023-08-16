How to Rejuvenate and Relax in Los Cabos

With its distinct brand of laidback luxury, Los Cabos lets visitors define what wellness means to them—and this itinerary is ideal if you’re seeking respite in a naturally beautiful environment.
Spend three days enjoying a leisurely pace with eclectic activities that will enliven your mind, body, and soul. Unwind at a stylish resort between trips offsite to immerse yourself in enriching classes, savor farm-fresh cuisine, and get close to nature in the Sea of Cortés. You can also shop and explore your way through San José del Cabo for an even deeper sense of place. It’s a getaway where you can experience the desert, mountains, and ocean, plus kick back in the comfort and serenity of your hotel.
Day 1Unwind at Chileno Bay Resort
Start your trip by simply relaxing and recharging. The tranquility of Chileno Bay Resort, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, will set the tone for a restful itinerary. Located on one of the most secluded beaches in Los Cabos, the property’s private terraces in each guestroom make for a sublime experience of indoor-outdoor living. Select a suite overlooking the garden or a Sky Villa with oceanside views for a truly special stay. Begin your day by taking advantage of your hotel’s culinary focus with morning coffee at El Molino or contemporary Mexican cuisine at Comal, set against a beachfront backdrop, before a day of lowkey activities at the resort.
Among 22 acres of desert land, at THE WELL at Chileno Bay, you can focus on setting your intentions. Book a signature treatment with a holistic therapist, such as rebozo stretching, a traditional Mexican technique, or a gua sha massage, and then fall blissfully asleep at the onsite Nap Garden. Wade in the Reflexology Pool or move from the cold plunge pool to the aromatherapy steam room to detoxify the body and improve circulation for truly head-to-toe wellness.
Chileno Bay Resort is also situated on one of Los Cabos’ 25 Blue Flag Beaches, a swimmable beach that’s great for snorkeling and where you can enjoy the rich blue water as you kayak and slowly soak in the gorgeous views. If you prefer something more active, swim or stretch your body during a beachside yoga session, and then break for lunch at TnT, a casual taco bar on the sand.
Wrap up your first day with a highlight for visitors in Los Cabos, a sunset cruise to the iconic naturally formed arch that defines the otherworldly landscape here. You’ll have more than two hours on the water to revel in nature’s awe-inspiring display. Whether you have a professional camera or simply take photos on your phone, get ready to capture stunning images of the sea set against warm yellow, orange, and red tones as the sun bids adios.
Day 2Explore the Sea of Cortés
Jacques-Yves Cousteau once called the Sea of Cortés the “Aquarium of the World,” thanks to the vast number of animals that live in and pass through the area. Plan a day trip to Cabo Pulmo to snorkel for the unparalleled wonder of getting close to majestic creatures in their natural environment. Travel through the scenic countryside of Los Cabos, approximately a two-hour drive from San Jose del Cabo, to arrive at Cabo Pulmo National Park.
Guides provide equipment and instructions so that even those new to snorkeling will have the confidence to plunge into the Sea of Cortés near an ancient reef, home to upwards of 800 species of marine life. View animals, such as endangered sea turtle species and colorful native fish, going about their daily lives as you float or swim above. Opportunities to dive further into this natural habitat await those with scuba certification.
Follow your outdoor adventure with a visit to Casa de Brasa, a poolside eatery located at the Four Seasons. Another option if you have more time here is visiting Flora Farms for a complete Mexican farm experience about two hours awat, where you can dine on cuisine using ingredients grown onsite or stroll past rows of vibrant flowers and produce for a spa treatment in rooms designed to connect mind and body with nature. Also further afield is El Huerto Farm to Table Restaurant, which showcases the sustainable practices that shine throughout Los Cabos’s culinary scene.
Day 3Wander Through San José del Cabo
To immerse yourself in Los Cabos’ thriving art scene, head to San José del Cabo. The city is a creative hub filled with art galleries, local boutiques, and a bustling atmosphere. It’s also the ideal spot to pick up a souvenir. Whether you find the perfect piece of artwork for your home or choose a necklace made using locally sourced pearls, you’ll go home with something you treasure.
For dinner and nightlife, head to San José del Cabo, where you’ll find a host of charming restaurants and bars, plus Baja Brewing, where you can grab a drink. Start with Mission San José del Cabo on the square before wandering through the many boutiques and art galleries, and if you’re there on a Thursday evening, shop the weekly artisan market.
Once hunger strikes, walk to Don Sánchez in the Art District to feast on authentic Mexican cuisine. With chef Edgar Román at the helm, this restaurant is celebrated for delectable dishes using organic and local ingredients. Standouts—including charred beets with candied pecans and wild oregano dressed with hibiscus vinaigrette; and tuber ceviche featuring avocado emulsion, sambal, and serrano—satiate vegetarian appetites, while wood-fired chicken with herbs and smoked vegetables and catch-of-the-day tartar in spiced ponzu sauce delight omnivores. Toast to your trip with a selection of one of the wines from Don Sanchez’s exceptional list.
