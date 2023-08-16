Enjoy the Unparalleled Natural Beauty of Los Cabos

The diverse terrain of Los Cabos easily lends itself to outdoor exploration filled with wellness opportunities. From hiking mountains to learn about the medicinal purposes of natural flora to traversing the desert on a UTV to wake up your adrenal glands, this part of México offers many active ways to immerse yourself in nature. You can spend the day on a swimmable Blue Flag beach or get close to wildlife while snorkeling or swimming. Any way you choose to vacation here, you’ll have the assurance of Los Cabos’ many efforts to protect and preserve the environment, making eco-friendly travel easier for all.
Day 1Immerse Yourself in a Glamping Experience
While in Los Cabos, spending a day exploring the land is essential, and there’s perhaps no better place to do so than at Rancho Cacachilas, an all-inclusive “adventure camp” with miles of trails and ranch-to-table cuisine made with ingredients from their orchards. Book a cabin where you can experience camping in the comfort of accommodations, complete with a porch hammock—ideal for viewing the sunrise.
Other one-of-a-kind glamping experiences include private cottages overlooking the Sea of Cortés at The White Lodge. The lodge’s cozy beds are a lovely way to relax after a soothing massage at the on-site ZENICA Ancestral Spa. Rustic accommodations at Acre Treehouse Hotel offer privacy and refuge as guests enjoy an elevated, secluded patio among the palms.
You could also travel to nearby Loreto, designated a Magic Town of Mexico. Once you visit, you’ll understand why, thanks to its gorgeous coastline and deep history. Relax on pristine beaches or book a tour to get close to sea creatures while snorkeling, scuba diving, or whale watching. The bay is ideal for kayaking and paddleboarding or, for a more leisurely pace, spend time strolling the malecón or birdwatching at the estuary.
Day 2Explore the Adventurous Seaside
The Los Cabos area offers a host of outdoor adventures to satiate various tastes. Perhaps one of the most surreal experiences is sport fishing in the Sea of Cortés. Being in the water catching awe-inspiring sea life is a memorable experience, which you can follow by relaxing on the sands of a Blue Flag beach or leisurely snorkeling the afternoon away.
To get your adrenaline rushing, go Jet skiing in Cabo San Lucas Bay, exploring Lovers Beach and El Arco between runs. Parasailing, surfing, and scuba diving tours are also available for those wishing to enhance their sea exploration. Of course, no trip to Los Cabos is complete without getting close views of The Arch, and chartering a private boat maximizes the experience. Have your phone or camera ready to capture this natural formation in all its beauty.
After a day of excitement, unwind while tempting your palate with expertly prepared, freshly caught seafood to satiate your appetite, and there’s no better way to enjoy sea fare than at a waterfront restaurant. Aleta has an open kitchen situated at the Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa with stunning views of Medano Beach. Chef Cristian Ruiz highlights authentic Mexican flavor profiles at sea-to-table restaurant Mar de Fondo, in the heart of San Jose del Cabo.
Days 3-4Experience Ultimate Outdoor Adventures
While the many beaches draw visitors to Los Cabos for the serenity of sand, sea, and sun, adrenaline-pumping activities abound throughout the destination. Plan two days of experiences to maximize your time here. Wander through the countryside on a UTV tour or Jeep safari, designed to combine fast exploration with stops to explore deeper along the way. If you enjoy fauna experiences, get the Park Pass when visiting Wild Canyon, where you can see the animal sanctuary, cross the hanging bridge, and ride horses.
Water sports thrive in the bay at La Ventana, where ideal wind conditions attract kite surfers out to play on the water. The experienced instructors at ChiloChill will help you learn the basics of kite surfing, and they’ll stay by your side to help ensure your safety. Simply sitting on the beach and watching others zip through the water using kites is exhilarating too.
ChiloChill also has beachside glamping tents for those who want to spend more time mastering the sport. Or, if traditional surfing is more your style, head to Cerritos Beach to ride the waves.
For dinner, head back to Cabo San Lucas to discover the inventive flavor combinations at El Torote, where chefs and mixologists source fresh local ingredients to infuse Mexican cuisine with a Mediterranean twist. To end your time in Cabo, spend a night or two at Paradisus Los Cabos, where you can dine onsite and take a pool aerobics class or plunge into the ocean for a morning swim before heading home.
