Enjoy the Unparalleled Natural Beauty of Los Cabos

While the many beaches draw visitors to Los Cabos for the serenity of sand, sea, and sun, adrenaline-pumping activities abound throughout the destination. Plan two days of experiences to maximize your time here. Wander through the countryside on a UTV tour or Jeep safari, designed to combine fast exploration with stops to explore deeper along the way. If you enjoy fauna experiences, get the Park Pass when visiting Wild Canyon , where you can see the animal sanctuary, cross the hanging bridge, and ride horses.Water sports thrive in the bay at La Ventana, where ideal wind conditions attract kite surfers out to play on the water. The experienced instructors at ChiloChill will help you learn the basics of kite surfing, and they’ll stay by your side to help ensure your safety. Simply sitting on the beach and watching others zip through the water using kites is exhilarating too.ChiloChill also has beachside glamping tents for those who want to spend more time mastering the sport. Or, if traditional surfing is more your style, head to Cerritos Beach to ride the waves.For dinner, head back to Cabo San Lucas to discover the inventive flavor combinations at El Torote , where chefs and mixologists source fresh local ingredients to infuse Mexican cuisine with a Mediterranean twist. To end your time in Cabo, spend a night or two at Paradisus Los Cabos , where you can dine onsite and take a pool aerobics class or plunge into the ocean for a morning swim before heading home.