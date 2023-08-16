Get Inspired With Arts and Culture in Los Cabos

JOURNEYS

Art Gallery in San José del Cabo

Courtesy of Visit Los Cabos

Wherever you travel in Los Cabos, the rich culture of México—with a particular regional twist—awaits. Center your stay at a stylish villa, which you can choose based on design, location, or amenities to enhance your time here. Choose to make the arts a focus of your trip by excursing to the artisan-rich town of Todos Santos, where handicrafts and culinary innovations thrive. Distinctive local experiences, such as sea foraging and mezcal tastings, create memorable experiences during an immersive Los Cabos vacation.

Of course, time on the white-sand beaches helps relax the mind as you read a book or survey nature to further fuel creativity. Use this itinerary to guide a trip filled with inspiration and wellness for your mind and body in Los Cabos.

Cabo’s Blue Flag Beaches

While visiting Mexico, you’ll find beaches with the Blue Flag designation, meaning they meet 33 different safety standards. Los Cabos boasts 25 such Blue Flag beaches, the largest number of any area, and many popular beaches, including Chileno and El Médano, have been awarded the Blue Flag.
LosCabos_Az_Cuadrado.jpg

Visit Los Cabos

Los Cabos draws visitors from all over the globe who seek an oasis from daily life. Whether experiencing tranquility on pristine beaches, finding adventure swimming in the Sea of Cortés, or letting stress melt away via a luxury resort’s wellness offerings, guests escape and engage all their senses in this idyllic part of Mexico—and Visit Los Cabos will help you plan each memory-making moment.
Cocina del Mar restaurant at Esperanza

Courtesy of Visit Los Cabos

Day 1Rejuvenate at Your Villa

Dedicate your first day to relaxing—and bringing the activities to you. By booking your accommodations through Cabo Villas, you can include offerings such as meals by a private chef and live musicians to entertain you as you dance the night away. Schedule a private morning yoga session to set your intentions for the trip as you meditate and ease stress away, or request an in-room massage treatment to release tension from your muscles before a float in the pool.

Whether you’re traveling solo or in a group, there are properties throughout Los Cabos to suit your needs. Select inland accommodations to experience privacy in a garden-like setting or secure an oceanside home to awaken with an ocean view. Other in-villa activity options include scheduling a mezcal tasting or taking a cocktail-making class to learn how to make some of México’s most popular drinks or discover little-known delights. If a villa doesn’t suit your needs, the long-awaited Four Seasons Resort Cabos San Lucas will open in late 2023—just in time to escape colder temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere.
Todos Santos Art Galleries

Courtesy of Visit Los Cabos

Day 2Explore Art in Todos Santos

A full day in Todos Santos, also considered a “Pueblo Magico’’ (a Magic Town), will be among the highlights of a vacation in Los Cabos, as the quintessential place to stock up on souvenirs for gift-giving and keepsakes to remind you of your trip. The town has an abundance of handmade goods from local and regional artisans, including clothing, leather sandals, hand-painted ceramics, paintings, and other handicrafts with a traditional Mexican flair.

In between shopping, visit the art galleries in the area, such as Galería Indigo for fine art or Mangos, which focuses on textiles. Stroll to the plaza, where you may find a mariachi band or food vendors selling classic Mexican street corn.

Then walk through the Church of Our Lady Pilar to experience history and art in a religious setting. Complete your time with dinner at DUM, an outdoor dining experience set against a rural backdrop of palm trees. Dishes like beet risotto and black fettuccine made with octopus are often featured on the menu.
Sunrise Meditation

Courtesy of Visit Los Cabos

Day 3Experience Los Cabos Culture

Begin your third day in Cabo with a sunrise meditation to focus on your mind and spirit. Then spend the morning on one of Los Cabos’ Blue Flag-certified beaches. This designation indicates the area has attained the highest level of educational, safety, accessibility, and environmental standards.

Whether you dive deeper into meditation, extend your body with yoga poses, navigate via paddleboard, or mesmerize your mind watching the waves, carve out time to enjoy one of these natural areas. For a bit of privacy, head to Lovers Beach, which is only accessible by boat and features stately limestone formations and golden sand. Nearby Divorce Beach is also stunning, with its rugged rock faces offering seaside views.

Head to San José del Cabo to participate in an art walk and visit multiple galleries in the heart of the Arts District. Stop by Ivan Guaderrama Art Gallery, where you can experience colorful, interactive artworks that will change your perspective. Cabo is also known for its nightlife, but before you plunge into the after-dark scene, dine at Don Sánchez, a contemporary Mexican restaurant with craft cocktails, a renowned wine list, and a menu featuring such dishes as abalone carpaccio with serrano and grilled lemon.
