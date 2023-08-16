Get Inspired With Arts and Culture in Los Cabos

Wherever you travel in Los Cabos, the rich culture of México—with a particular regional twist—awaits. Center your stay at a stylish villa, which you can choose based on design, location, or amenities to enhance your time here. Choose to make the arts a focus of your trip by excursing to the artisan-rich town of Todos Santos, where handicrafts and culinary innovations thrive. Distinctive local experiences, such as sea foraging and mezcal tastings, create memorable experiences during an immersive Los Cabos vacation.
Of course, time on the white-sand beaches helps relax the mind as you read a book or survey nature to further fuel creativity. Use this itinerary to guide a trip filled with inspiration and wellness for your mind and body in Los Cabos.
Day 1Rejuvenate at Your Villa
Whether you’re traveling solo or in a group, there are properties throughout Los Cabos to suit your needs. Select inland accommodations to experience privacy in a garden-like setting or secure an oceanside home to awaken with an ocean view. Other in-villa activity options include scheduling a mezcal tasting or taking a cocktail-making class to learn how to make some of México’s most popular drinks or discover little-known delights. If a villa doesn’t suit your needs, the long-awaited Four Seasons Resort Cabos San Lucas will open in late 2023—just in time to escape colder temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere.
Day 2Explore Art in Todos Santos
In between shopping, visit the art galleries in the area, such as Galería Indigo for fine art or Mangos, which focuses on textiles. Stroll to the plaza, where you may find a mariachi band or food vendors selling classic Mexican street corn.
Then walk through the Church of Our Lady Pilar to experience history and art in a religious setting. Complete your time with dinner at DUM, an outdoor dining experience set against a rural backdrop of palm trees. Dishes like beet risotto and black fettuccine made with octopus are often featured on the menu.
Day 3Experience Los Cabos Culture
Whether you dive deeper into meditation, extend your body with yoga poses, navigate via paddleboard, or mesmerize your mind watching the waves, carve out time to enjoy one of these natural areas. For a bit of privacy, head to Lovers Beach, which is only accessible by boat and features stately limestone formations and golden sand. Nearby Divorce Beach is also stunning, with its rugged rock faces offering seaside views.
Head to San José del Cabo to participate in an art walk and visit multiple galleries in the heart of the Arts District. Stop by Ivan Guaderrama Art Gallery, where you can experience colorful, interactive artworks that will change your perspective. Cabo is also known for its nightlife, but before you plunge into the after-dark scene, dine at Don Sánchez, a contemporary Mexican restaurant with craft cocktails, a renowned wine list, and a menu featuring such dishes as abalone carpaccio with serrano and grilled lemon.