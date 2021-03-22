Hike by Day and Stargaze by Night on This Trip Through Arizona’s Dark-Sky Country

The rugged terrain and clear skies of Arizona attract millions of hikers each year and stretch far beyond the famous ridges of the Grand Canyon. World-class trails combined with equally impressive stargazing opportunities make Arizona an unparalleled hiking destination and distinguish it as a veritable “astrotourism capital” of the U.S. Dedicated to minimizing the harmful effects of light pollution, the dark-sky movement took hold in Flagstaff in the late 1950s before the city became the world’s first International Dark Sky Place in 2001. The Grand Canyon State is now also home to 17 certified Dark Sky Sanctuaries and many other dark-sky locations, continuing a legacy of preserving the majestic natural landscape and the night sky above.



Making the most of these especially starry nights, this five-day itinerary features hiking excursions and mountain-view drives during the day, followed by different dark-sky adventures each evening. This, all while journeying through diverse panorama that can only be found in Arizona.