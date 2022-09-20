Have a Fabulous Friends Trip in Aruba

White-sand beaches, vibrant Dutch colonial architecture, sparkling teal waters, and endless adventure all make Aruba a Caribbean gem for enjoying time with friends. At only 20 miles long, it’s easy to find island fun on Aruba—also known as One happy island. Full of world-class beaches, outdoor pursuits such as hiking, biking, and kite surfing, delicious cuisine, and thriving nightlife and culture, Aruba offers distinctive experiences only found here. It’s a trip you’ll all be talking about for years to come, thanks to the inspiring feeling of being in this special place. Here, we’ve curated an itinerary for a dreamy friends trip in Aruba that will leave you and yours with memorable experiences that will never leave you, even long after you’ve left Aruba.