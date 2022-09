Have a Fabulous Friends Trip in Aruba

.

Whether you want a beach buzzing with fellow travelers or a quiet slice of paradise, you’ll find it in Aruba. Choose among white sand and clear water, palapas, beachside bars, and fishing coves where local fisherman park their colorful boats to feel the warm sun and immerse yourself.Stay at Bucuti & Tara , an adults-only, carbon-neutral resort with a focus on wellness that includes organic produce served in its restaurants and a spa. The hotel is well-located in the north side of the island right on Eagle Beach, so you don’t have to go far to experience sun, sea, and sand. Eagle Beach is the widest beach in Aruba that offers Caribbean views, beach huts, and water sports. It’s also the place to take a picture of the iconic Arubatree that grows on the beach, and you can spot sea turtles.If you want to go a little further afield, Arashi Beach is ideal for snorkeling. Locals love this beach, as it boasts a bar, and live music. Or head to the south side of the island near San Nicolas and you’ll find Baby Beach and Rodgers Beach. Baby Beach, known for its half-moon lagoon shape, has shallow water that swimmers and snorkelers love. You can wade out quite a distance while still touching the sandy bottom. Near Baby Beach is Rodgers Beach, a narrow, secluded strip of sand where anglers anchor their boats and couples, families, and friends escape the crowds.Toast your first day together in paradise with more time along the oceanfront at Surfside Beach Bar Watch the sun set with a tropical drink in hand and savor the Aruba feeling.