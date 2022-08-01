Get to Know Scottsdale’s Hidden Treasures

Perhaps you’ve been to Scottsdale a few times already and have seen Taliesin West, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, and some of the city’s most famous sites. Now you’re ready to dive deeper and head off the beaten path. Or perhaps you’ve never been to Scottsdale before and enjoy exploring the aspects of destinations known only to true insiders.

In either case, this itinerary is for you. From mid-century architectural masterpieces to some of the more remote trails through Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve, where you can experience desert solitude, the focus here is on places that provide different perspectives on Scottsdale. It also includes local favorites that residents of Scottsdale might prefer we not share with the rest of the world. We will, however, let you in on these secrets—like the best place for some authentic Mexican fare and a shared workspace where you can sit in the garden and enjoy a salad of farm-fresh produce. You may soon find yourself wondering how to raise the topic of telecommuting from Arizona once you get back to the office.