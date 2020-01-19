Get an Authentic Taste of Brisbane and Australia’s Gold Coast

Start this morning with a bird’s-eye view of the city, and the region, as you ascend on the Wheel of Brisbane at the South Bank Parklands. This enormous Ferris wheel stands almost 200 feet tall, and from its cars you can take in sweeping views of all of Brisbane’s landmarks. Thanks to an audio system in each gondola, you’ll also enjoy an introduction to the sights you’re seeing, like the Botanical Gardens, Mount Coot-tha
, the Goodwill Bridge, and the city’s Cultural precinct. This activity is not included in the price of the itinerary, but well worth it.
You’ll then explore some of the city on foot. On a Laneways & Cafes tour
, you’ll stop into some of the city’s many cafes and restaurants—there are over 1,500 of them at last count. Your guide will steer you to cafés that are the favorites of locals looking for a perfectly prepared coffee (or tea, iced chocolate, chai, or other drinks). You’ll also have chances to sample baked treats and discuss the finer points of coffee artistry with baristas. Be sure to get some restaurant suggestions from your guide before you part ways.
In the evening, you’ll be on your own for dinner and free to choose from the city’s many culinary highlights. If it’s a Friday or Saturday night, the Eat Street Markets
is a must. Located downstream on the north shore of the river, Eat Street Markets features some 180 colorfully painted shipping containers that house dining options that span the globe—Asian noodles, Turkish kebabs, Hungarian fried bread (langos), and more. Live music and other performances help create a friendly, festive atmosphere. If you’re visiting on some other night of the week, Visit Brisbane’s Eat & Drink pages
are a helpful resource as you search for the restaurant that fits your style—from white-tablecloth options to casual beer gardens.