A 7-Day Adventurous Hike Along a Unique Australian Natural Wonder

Day 3

Spicers Hidden Vale to Spicers Mount Mistake Farmhouse

After breakfast this morning, you’ll travel by 4WD to the Spicers Scenic Rim Trailhead. (Your luggage will be transferred directly to the Spicers Mount Mistake Farmhouse, where you’ll be sleeping tonight.)



You’ll spend the next five hours hiking through Spicers’ private nature reserve. Along the way, your guide will explain the geology and ecology of the Scenic Rim. A cluster of volcanic peaks that date from around 24 million years ago, the volcanic soil provides ideal conditions for the eucalyptus forests that flourish here, as well as other unusual plants like the xanthorrhoea grass trees, with their spiky blooms and charcoal black trunks. These slow-growing plants can live for centuries. The area is known not only for its flora but its fauna as well, including the endangered rock wallaby and a variety of bird species.



Continue on through farmland to the Spicers Mount Mistake Farmhouse, a six-bedroom property (with a seventh in a standalone cottage) available only to groups doing the Scenic Rim walk. You’ll have the rest of the afternoon to enjoy this haven surrounded by natural beauty. There’s a nearby waterfall that you can visit on your own before everyone gathers again for a dinner at the farmhouse’s communal table.