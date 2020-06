A 7-Day Adventurous Hike Along a Unique Australian Natural Wonder

Day 5

Spicers Amphitheatre Eco Cabins to Spicers Timber Getters Eco Cabins

During the eight hours you spend on the trail today, you’ll travel through a variety of ecosystems, with different ones shaped by factors from altitude to the history of logging in some parts of the park.After breakfast, you’ll enjoy views of Mount Castle before you descend down into the cooler lower elevations of the park, shaded by the dense canopy above. During parts of your walk today, you’ll pass survivors of stands of red cedar, white beech, and hoop pine, which were harvested during the years of logging here. As you travel further into the park, look up to see staghorn ferns in the tree branches. The plants are epiphytes, meaning they get their nutrients and moisture from the air instead of the soil. The unusual antler-like shape of their fronds is the source of their name.Birders will also want to keep their eyes turned upwards. Among the many species that can be spotted here are Albert’s lyrebird, the endangered eastern bristlebird, and the vulnerable black-breasted button-quail.Lunch today will be in a spot known as “the cathedral,” a stunning grove of centuries-old Crow’s ash (also commonly known as Australian teak) trees. After lunch, continue on through a eucalyptus forest and look for more avian species. Pale-headed rosellas make for colorful sights; if you’re lucky, you may also see a wedge-tailed eagle. And listen for the unforgettable call of the kookaburra. Soon you’ll reach the valley floor and the source of Dalrymple Creek. From there, it’s just a short ascent to the Spicers Timber Getters Eco Cabins