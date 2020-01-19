A 7-Day Adventurous Hike Along a Unique Australian Natural Wonder

Lush mountains, shimmering lakes, endless vistas, and a wealth of activities: Queensland’s Scenic Rim is a gorgeous, magical destination that lies an easy 90-minute drive from Brisbane
. Here you’ll find some 40 volcanic peaks formed around 24 million years ago; their nutrient-rich volcanic soil supports some of the world’s oldest rainforests. And it’s not just locals who recognize the beauty and importance of this area: Many of Queensland’s parks in the Scenic Rim area are part of a larger UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Along with these ancient groves, the Scenic Rim Trail
is also a biodiversity hotspot for fauna. The park provides sanctuaries for wallabies, koalas, and other mammals, while birders will want to bring their binoculars to spot the many species that are endemic here.
This six-night itinerary is run by Spicers Retreats
. Each night, you’ll sleep at a different Spicers property. You’ll make your way each day between the farmhouses and cabins on foot, following trails that pass through forests and along alpine ridges. And, since your luggage will be picked up each morning and transported to the next stop, you’ll only need to walk with a day pack.
It’s an Australian adventure that focuses on taking time to stop and smell the flowers, listen to bird song, enjoy the cool air underneath the dense canopies of trees, and dine on delicious meals featuring local produce. Waiting for you at the end of your hikes will be lunches amid centuries-old trees, and farmhouse dinners followed by nightcaps under star-filled skies.