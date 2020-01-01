7 Days Exploring Queensland’s Unique Wildlife and Nature

Queensland’s capital, Brisbane, has long been known for its mild climate and laidback attitude. In recent years, new restaurants, galleries, and boutiques have elevated the city to the top of the must-visit lists of many travelers. Few companies know the city’s culinary scene better than Delectable Tours. On this small-group, half-day tour, you’ll be introduced to some of the city’s hot spots as you journey from coffee to cocktails, with some seasonal snacks along the way. Begin by sampling locally roasted coffees and then visit bakeries and bars to try some of the region’s amazing wines, local craft beers, and even a Queensland-inspired cocktail with a view of the Brisbane River.
This afternoon you’ll be on your own, and an alfresco lunch under the blue skies of Brisbane is a must when visiting the city. The South Bank Parklands, Howard Smith Wharves, Eagle Street Pier, and Brisbane Powerhouse have many popular restaurants to choose from, covering all the cuisines of the world.
Next, you can choose to add activities like exploring the cultural precinct and the Queensland Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art
. This gallery is known for hosting temporary exhibitions and permanent collections of Australian and Indigenous art. Here, you can also check out the Queensland Museum, adjacent to the Queensland Art Gallery, where exhibitions cover the natural history of the state.
Get a deeper understanding of Australia’s Aboriginal people with a BlackCard Cultural Tour. The company—100% Aboriginal owned and operated—offers three cultural walking tours that afford unique insights into the history and soul of Brisbane by showing you the city through the eyes of its original inhabitants.
You’ll then be ready for cocktails at one of Brisbane’s many rooftop bars
that take advantage of the city’s warm evenings and glittering skyline. Our picks include Eleven Rooftop Bar
, Terrace at the Emporium Hotel
, the W Brisbane, and Bar Alto at the Brisbane Powerhouse.
Afterwards, head to dinner on your own at one of the restaurants that has helped make Brisbane a destination for culinary travelers, Hôntô
, which features top chefs working in an astoundingly cosmopolitan range of cuisines. Our other picks for dinner are Stanley
, a restaurant at the Howard Smith Wharves, Hellenika
at the new Calile Hotel, and Za Za Ta
.