Family-Friendly Australia: 7 Days of Fun in Queensland

Day 1

Arrive in Brisbane

Welcome to Brisbane! Queensland’s lively capital is often described, fittingly, as the capital of sunshine. Even while there is a palpable buzz of energy and countless things to do, residents of the subtropical metropolis are known for their laidback and relaxed approach to life—as well as the warm welcome they extend to travelers eager to experience the best of their city.



You’ll be met at the airport for a transfer to your hotel, Ovolo The Valley, where you’ll spend the next three nights. This colorful hotel brings a sense of whimsy to Fortitude Valley, one of Brisbane’s highlights. Just north of the Story Bridge, the Valley is a mix of all that makes the city fascinating, from historic buildings to new restaurants and bars. It’s where you’ll find Brisbane’s lively Chinatown, the Emporium shopping center and boutiques of James Street, and a range of dining options.



After you get settled into your large room with its eye-popping floral motifs and enjoy the free in-room snacks and a soda from the complimentary minibar, head out for a stroll around the Valley.