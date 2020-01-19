Where are you going?
Family-Friendly Australia: 7 Days of Fun in Queensland
Brisbane and the Gold Coast of Queensland are ideal destinations for a family vacation. Brisbane, the capital of the Sunshine State, has an easy-going and family-friendly spirit, with activities like bike tours and an enormous Ferris wheel. And the Gold Coast offers lots of opportunity for adventures in nature and encounters with Australia’s unique wildlife, like koalas and kangaroos.  

The itinerary here includes chances to meet them, as well as dolphins—and even magical glow worms on a night safari. In fact, this seven-day trip makes the most of every moment, with a variety of experiences sure to appeal to all the travelers in your family. Of course, there’s also some time to simply lie on the beach and enjoy the tropical warmth and sunny skies of Queensland.
Trip Highlight
SkyPoint Observation Deck
Towering 750 feet in the air is the SkyPoint Observation Deck with an awe-inspiring panoramic view of the Gold Coast from Australia’s only beachside observation deck.
Trip Designer
Springboard Vacations
Springboard Vacations offers personalized travel experiences that are far from the ordinary and customized just for you. Whether your interest is indulging in the culinary and culture scene of Brisbane or playing and relaxing with family out on the Gold Coast, you’ll find our custom-designed vacations are cultivated with you in mind. Our experts know the best places to stay, what to see, when to go, and what to do for a truly distinctive experience.
    Day 1
    Arrive in Brisbane
    Welcome to Brisbane! Queensland’s lively capital is often described, fittingly, as the capital of sunshine. Even while there is a palpable buzz of energy and countless things to do, residents of the subtropical metropolis are known for their laidback and relaxed approach to life—as well as the warm welcome they extend to travelers eager to experience the best of their city.  

    You’ll be met at the airport for a transfer to your hotel, Ovolo The Valley, where you’ll spend the next three nights. This colorful hotel brings a sense of whimsy to Fortitude Valley, one of Brisbane’s highlights. Just north of the Story Bridge, the Valley is a mix of all that makes the city fascinating, from historic buildings to new restaurants and bars. It’s where you’ll find Brisbane’s lively Chinatown, the Emporium shopping center and boutiques of James Street, and a range of dining options.  

    After you get settled into your large room with its eye-popping floral motifs and enjoy the free in-room snacks and a soda from the complimentary minibar, head out for a stroll around the Valley.
    Day 2
    Explore Brisbane
    Start your day at the Riverlife Adventure Centre, located near the city center at the base of the Kangaroo Point Cliffs. Here you can have a guided kayaking adventure along the iconic Brisbane River and get a unique perspective on the city as you pilot your own boat under the Story Bridge or past South Bank. If you’d rather stay on dry land, you can explore the riverside on Segway, cycle, and scooter tours.  

    After your tour, you'll be ready for lunch, which is on your own. Brisbane has an abundance of alfresco dining options; pairing a meal with the blissful climate is a must on any visit. At the South Bank Parklands, where you’ll join a bicycle tour later, you’ll find places serving burgers, pizza, and Cal-Mex entrees, among others. Nearby, on the opposite side of the river, the Eagle Street Pier, Brisbane Powerhouse, and Howard Smith Wharves also have appealing local favorites.  

    Properly fueled up, you’ll enjoy the afternoon with a bicycle tour of Brisbane, beginning at the Wheel of Brisbane in the South Bank Parklands. Your Brisbane by Bicycle guide will provide an overview of the city’s history, culture, and even its cuisine. The pace is leisurely, with many stops to take photos, so don’t worry if you only bike occasionally (or never) back home. While Brisbane has its share of hills, this tour follows the river—a car- and hill-free area. 

    Then, as the sun sets and the city lights begin to sparkle, you’ll be on your own to explore. Head to The Wheel of Brisbane in the South Bank Parklands—a huge Ferris wheel where you can enjoy 360-degree views of the city while learning about the city’s landmarks via an audio system in your gondola. Afterwards, you’ll find that Brisbane has a variety of family-friendly restaurants to choose from, covering all the world’s cuisines. If your visit falls on a Friday or Saturday night, the Eat Street Market is a must. This dining and entertainment destination features 180 shipping containers that now house a mouthwatering selection of vendors preparing Asian, Mexican, Turkish, and other dishes. Big communal tables and live music performances complete the festive atmosphere.
    Day 3
    Tangalooma Island Resort
    Today you’ll spend a day exploring Tangalooma Island Resort. You’ll board a passenger ferry for the 75-minute trip, giving you most of the day to enjoy a day by the sea.  

    After you arrive on Moreton Island, you can choose from a variety of activities at the resort. One of the island’s most unusual features is the Tangalooma Wrecks—a cluster of 15 ships that were intentionally sunk to create a sheltered anchorage spot on Moreton Bay. You can kayak out to the site or join a snorkeling expedition, which will drop you off alongside the ships. Other options this afternoon include trying the unusual activity of sand tobogganing, a marine discovery cruise, or a jet boat ride. Or you can simply relax on the beaches of Moreton Island and enjoy a long lunch at one of several restaurants. 

    In the evening, before you head back to Brisbane, you’ll experience a close-up wildlife encounter like no other—a wild dolphin feeding. After a safety briefing, you’ll wade into the ocean beside the resort’s jetty where you can handfeed the wild dolphins as the sun sets.
    Day 4
    Get to the Gold Coast
    This morning, you’ll leave Brisbane and continue your adventure in Queensland on the famous Gold Coast. A private transfer will pick you up at Ovolo the Valley for the hour-long drive to Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise, your hotel for the next three nights, set amidst amazing beaches and shopping. It’s no wonder that when Australians go on vacation, the Gold Coast—with its unique combination of natural beauty and manmade attractions—is their destination of choice. 

    Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise soars 77 stories above the sea and the beaches of Surfers Paradise. The building has become an icon of the Gold Coast, thanks in part to its inviting contemporary style. All rooms are apartments that are perfect for families, with full kitchens and washing machines and dryers in all units. After you take in the view from your private balcony, descend to explore some of the shopping and cafes of Surfers Paradise—as well as, of course, the beach.
    Day 5
    Explore the Gold Coast
    Start the day by getting some perspective on the Gold Coast with an awe-inspiring panoramic view from the SkyPoint Observation Deck—the only beachside observation deck in Australia. Peering out from more than 750 feet in the air, you’ll admire the long stretch of sand and the rolling surf, which stretches out into an endless ocean (hint: look for migrating whales); then wander to the other side to see lush rainforest and bushland backdropped by stunning mountains. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can add on the SkyPoint Climb: You don a full body suit and harness and follow your guide up the outside of the building to the very top—almost 900 feet off the ground! From here you’ll have a truly spectacular 360-degree view. Note that both activities are not included in the price of the itinerary, but absolutely worth the splurge!  

    Afterwards, get up close and personal with the water you’ve just seen on a thrilling jet boat ride. Go with Paradise Jet Boating on the Broadwater Adventure and you’ll spend 55 minutes zooming across the clear water. You’ll buzz the beach while boating in as little as four inches of water and experience full 360-degree spins. You’ll also speed into the Moreton Bay Marine Park—the Gold Coast’s only jet boat tour to do so—where you can look for dolphins, wallabies, and other wildlife. 

    In the afternoon, you’ll be on your own. Choose to dive into Australia’s Aboriginal history on a visit to Burleigh Heads National Park and Jellurgal Aboriginal Cultural Centre. Located to the south of Brisbane on the Gold Coast, the center showcases a culture that dates back thousands of years. You’ll learn about dreamtime stories, the didgeridoo, and other aspects of Aboriginal culture and beliefs. The park where the center is located is relatively small, about 67 acres, but includes a diversity of landscapes—grassland, mangroves, rainforest, and beaches—which you can explore on a free path.
    Day 6
    Koalas and Glow Worms
    Today you’ll meet some of Australia’s most famous residents—kangaroos and koalas. Just a half-hour drive south from Peppers Soul and also on the Gold Coast, the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary has been one of the area’s most popular attractions for decades (it first opened in 1947), and its main location includes more than 46 acres of forested land where native bird species flourish. The sanctuary is also home to around 50 koalas and is one of the few places where you can take a photo holding one of Australia’s iconic mascots. There are also opportunities to feed red and grey kangaroos by hand and meet some of their smaller cousins, wallabies. The fun doesn’t stop there: Currumbin also plays host to dingoes, Tasmanian devils, red pandas, lemurs, and many others. Plus, the sanctuary is a haven for birdwatchers: In fact, it was originally dedicated to providing a home for colorful lorikeets, and it stays true to its bird-centric roots with four different aviaries. 

    Currumbin is more than just a place to admire Australia’s wildlife. The Currumbin Wildlife Hospital rescues and rehabilitates some 11,000 animals each year. Include a stop there on your visit to learn about the hospital’s efforts and wish the patients speedy recoveries. 

    This evening, you’ll head out on an unforgettable night safari. The Southern Cross 4 WD Tours Glow Worm Night Tour will introduce you to a natural spectacle that you can only experience in Queensland and a few other destinations around the world. The glow worms aren’t actually worms, but fly larvae that use their blue-green lights to attract prey to the webs they spin. As they light up the landscape, the effect is truly otherworldly. The outing also includes a nocturnal rainforest walk, where you’ll be able to observe other animals that live in or near Tamborine National Park and that only emerge after sunset, like bats, geckos, and possums. You’ll end your evening of nighttime exploring with hot chocolate and dessert.
    Day 7
    Depart
    After breakfast this morning, it’s time to begin the journey home, though you’ll find plenty of other places to visit if you can spend some additional days in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast.  Your flight back might be the ideal time to start planning your return trip to Queensland with Springboard Vacations.
