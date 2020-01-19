Family-Friendly Australia: 7 Days of Fun in Queensland

Start your day at the Riverlife Adventure Centre, located near the city center at the base of the Kangaroo Point Cliffs. Here you can have a guided kayaking adventure
along the iconic Brisbane River and get a unique perspective on the city as you pilot your own boat under the Story Bridge or past South Bank. If you’d rather stay on dry land, you can explore the riverside on Segway, cycle, and scooter tours.
After your tour, you'll be ready for lunch, which is on your own. Brisbane has an abundance of alfresco dining options; pairing a meal with the blissful climate is a must on any visit. At the South Bank Parklands
, where you’ll join a bicycle tour later, you’ll find places serving burgers, pizza, and Cal-Mex entrees, among others. Nearby, on the opposite side of the river, the Eagle Street Pier, Brisbane Powerhouse, and Howard Smith Wharves also have appealing local favorites.
Properly fueled up, you’ll enjoy the afternoon with a bicycle tour of Brisbane, beginning at the Wheel of Brisbane in the South Bank Parklands. Your Brisbane by Bicycle
guide will provide an overview of the city’s history, culture, and even its cuisine. The pace is leisurely, with many stops to take photos, so don’t worry if you only bike occasionally (or never) back home. While Brisbane has its share of hills, this tour follows the river—a car- and hill-free area.
Then, as the sun sets and the city lights begin to sparkle, you’ll be on your own to explore. Head to The Wheel of Brisbane in the South Bank Parklands—a huge Ferris wheel where you can enjoy 360-degree views of the city while learning about the city’s landmarks via an audio system in your gondola. Afterwards, you’ll find that Brisbane has a variety of family-friendly restaurants to choose from, covering all the world’s cuisines. If your visit falls on a Friday or Saturday night, the Eat Street Market
is a must. This dining and entertainment destination features 180 shipping containers that now house a mouthwatering selection of vendors preparing Asian, Mexican, Turkish, and other dishes. Big communal tables and live music performances complete the festive atmosphere.