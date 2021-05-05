From Arts and Crafts to Brews and Views, Experiencing Asheville’s Creative Community

Fly into Asheville Regional Airport or drive. Make your way downtown to the Foundry Hotel
. This property, opened in 2018, repurposed the old steel forge originally used to provide materials for the Biltmore Estate. Now, the historic hotel features 87 guestrooms and 12 suites, each highlighting the building’s rich past as well as the cosmopolitan spirit of present-day Asheville. Head around the corner to the LEAF Global Arts Center
where you can experience immersive art and music exhibits, from virtual reality to a touchscreen map of musical culture around the world.
Then, discover downtown on foot via the Asheville Architecture Trail
. The walking tour features 14 stations, each a noteworthy example of 1920s architecture. Because you’ll be starting from LEAF, you’ll want to begin at station four, the Jackson Building, and work your way to some shopping at stop seven, the Kress Emporium
. Keep an eye out for buskers (aka street musicians) and make time to check out the plethora of galleries downtown
. If you need a little pit stop between stop six and seven, go to Old Europe Pastries
, a classic bakery offering tasty sweets and delicious coffee. Or wait until you get to The Public Service Building, stop 12, and go for a late lunch at the nearby Citizen Vinyl, a new spot that’s equal parts record shop, café, and recording studio.
Finish your day taking in the exhibits featuring American art of the 20th and 21st centuries at the Asheville Art Museum
and the Center for Craft
, an institution dedicated to advancing the field of craft, if you have time. Enjoy an evening meal at Posana
, located directly across the street from the Asheville Art Museum. The contemporary American menu features dishes like the chicken with harissa sweet potatoes or trout with rutabaga fondant and mustard green Florentine, which can be enjoyed on a lovely outdoor patio. Top it off with inventive suds from the creative breweries Funkatorium and Bhramari, both located in the South Slope area of downtown.