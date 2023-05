Follow Your Personal Pleasure on an Epic Trip in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Now that your party has had the better part of a week to get a sense of Dubai, you’ll have two full days to branch out as you please. Godubai’s consultant will have already armed you with plenty of recommendations, including an optional round of golf at one of the city’s eleven championship-level courses, or a more than 3,000-foot-long thrill ride on a zipline through Dubai Marina at speeds up to 50 miles per hour, so there will be no lack of thrills to discover.As your chauffeur drives you back to the airport for your return flight home on your final day in the country, you might consider signing up for one of Godubai’s many packages designed to reveal new sides of the United Arab Emirates, whether it’s centered around F1 Racing , a cruise on the open seas, or a tie-in trip with a fabulous neighboring country like Oman