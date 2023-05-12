Follow Your Personal Pleasure on an Epic Trip in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

They may be less than 90 miles away from one another, but the metropolises of Abu Dhabi and Dubai can be worlds apart in the experiences they offer travelers. Godubai’s DUO experience highlights these differences in one incredible trip, allowing travelers to embrace the thrilling culture of Abu Dhabi alongside the ultramodern dazzle of Dubai. With up to four days in the former and a week in the latter, travelers will have plenty of time and freedom to get to know the distinctive identities of these majestic cities with this semi-guided tour. With Godubai’s superior service and hospitality thrown in for good measure, this is certain to be the vacation of a lifetime.