Exploring Appalachia: Mountain Drives, Breathtaking Hikes, and Asheville Strolls

Today, you arrive either by plane or car. Driving into downtown Asheville, your stay begins at Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown
. This 13-story hotel, located within walking distance of all the vibrancy downtown has to offer, features rooms and suites with hardwood floors, and some with mountain views and/or balconies. What’s more, starting rates here are among the most reasonable in town. If you prefer a more immersive stay, try one of Asheville’s many historic Bed & Breakfasts
.
For a taste of Appalachia (and maybe a little something to bring home), grab a pulled pork and collard greens sandwich or other lunch option at award-winning chef John Fleer’s The Rhu, a café, bakery, and grocery. History buffs can spend the afternoon learning about Asheville through architecture and stories on one of History@Hand’s
walking tours. Or for those who love comedy, consider LaZoom Comedy Tours.
You’re eating downtown tonight, at the rooftop restaurant Hemingway’s Cuba
. Arrive before sunset to savor the view and one of their famous Cuban daiquiris as you make the most difficult decision of the day—what to eat. In case Hemingway’s gets you in the mood for more alfresco libations
, this is just one of many rooftop bars in downtown Asheville such as the especially charming Antidote at Chemist Spirits
, which features old-style cocktails. For multiple libations and three different views of the city, book an experience with Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours
.