Explore Fascinating African-American Heritage in the Nation’s Capital

Looking for a way to deepen your knowledge and understanding of the Black experience in the U.S.? A great place to start is right in our nation’s capital, where you’ll dig deeper into the lives and meaningful actions of many icons of the Civil Rights and abolitionist movements and discover more heroes along the way. This itinerary provides a three-day immersive journey into African American culture, creativity, and community, past and present—plus, artistic and culinary sojourns exploring parts of Africa itself. No matter what your ethnic background, this is a trip that will stimulate and enlighten long after you return home.