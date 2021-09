Explore Fascinating African-American Heritage in the Nation’s Capital

Day 1

Beacons on the National Mall

The charming Akwaaba DC Bed & Breakfast has myriad reasons for serving as this itinerary’s ideal home-away-from-home. Black-owned and with guest rooms named after great authors (Zora Neale Hurston, Langston Hughes), it’s housed in a picturesque 1890s townhouse, conveniently located a mile from the White House and a ten-minute walk from the Dupont Circle Metro Station.Start your tour by paying a visit to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial . Take the Metro to the Smithsonian stop and walk 15-20 minutes. The figure of Dr. King appears to emerge from a monumental slab of granite, the “Stone of Hope,” in reference to a line from his “I Have a Dream” speech. A magnificent, Rushmore-esque tribute to the great civil rights leader, carved by sculptor Lei Yixin, it’s even more breathtaking by night. The first federal memorial to honor a non-president and a person of color, the Memorial covers four acres and is open to the public 24 hours a day.Head to the Lincoln Memorial , where the 16th president is not the only charismatic leader honored by the site. On the memorial’s iconic steps, you’ll find an engraved plaque marking the precise spot where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood to deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech—among the most iconic speeches ever delivered in U.S. history. On August 28, 1963, Dr. King spoke his truth to more than 250,000 civil rights supporters from those steps, and his words continue to reverberate loud and clear today, almost six decades later.If a pick-me-up is needed, walk about 12 minutes to The Sweet Lobby on Barracks Row in Capitol Hill. A Black-owned boutique bakery, its founder, Dr. Winnette McIntosh-Ambrose, is a PhD in engineering and a winner of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, with a flair for French confections. Macarons and éclairs anyone?Next up is the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture , an institution that’s simultaneously making and celebrating history. It’s the first museum ever to focus on connoisseurship of culture past and present through the lens of African Americans. Prepare to stay awhile, and to be blown away. Collections document art, history, and culture, with an astonishing set of artifacts that tell the story of African Americans, from the African Diaspora to today.Wind down this long day of discovery by celebrating the nation’s great art form known as jazz. Located in Georgetown, Blues Alley is the world’s longest-running jazz supper club, about which the great Dizzy Gillespie once opined, “Now this is a jazz club.”