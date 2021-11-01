Discover West Denmark’s Everyday Wonders

From Michelin-starred restaurants and world-renowned museums to historic sites and natural phenomena, West Denmark boasts surprise and delight around every corner. That’s why this sometimes overlooked—but no less fairytale-like—corner of the country is a crowd-pleasing location with something for everyone. This six-day trip packs in one-of-a-kind excursions and activities that will thrill even the most seasoned travelers. (Or you can see it all in as few as four days and take it a little slower to extend up to seven days.)



Visit a thriving artist colony in Denmark’s northernmost town. Surf the North Sea’s mighty waves at the aptly named Cold Hawaii. Come face-to-face with the Grauballe man, the world’s best-preserved bog man from the Iron Age. Read on for more unforgettable experiences.