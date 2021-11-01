Discover West Denmark’s Everyday Wonders

Depart for Skagen (drive time just over one hour) known for its characteristic yellow houses. As Denmark's northernmost town, Skagen has become famous for its amazing light—one reason why it developed into a thriving artist colony. Today, the Skagens Museum
holds a great collection of works from local artists throughout the years. Nearby, Anchers House
—the home of one of the most celebrated couples in Scandinavian art history, painters Anna Ancher and Michael Ancher—features work by the artists and their friends (such as painter Holger Drachmann) and serves as a lovely example of an original half-timber home.
Continue your road trip by heading one hour along the west coast to Råbjerg Mile,
where you will find the largest migrating sand dune in the country in addition to Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse,
which has served as a guiding beacon for sailors for almost 70 years. Due to ongoing erosion on the coastline, the lighthouse and several other nearby historic buildings were moved further inland in 2019 to prevent them from falling into the North Sea.
One building that did not survive is the St. Laurence Church (now known as The Sand-Covered Church). Built in the second half of the 14th century, sand migration began to reach the church at the end of the 18th century. The congregation had to dig their way into the church when they wanted to attend services. The struggle continued until 1795 when the church was closed by royal decree. Today only the tower stands as a reminder of mother nature’s force.
Later in the day, drive further south (about 2.5 hours) to Thy National Park.
Tonight, you have the opportunity to sleep right in the rugged coastal wilderness of the park itself, which contains some of Denmark’s wildest land and traditional seaside villages. Pitch your tent in Hvidbjerg Dune Plantation or another beautiful site and enjoy a night of stargazing.
If “glamping” isn’t your thing, check into Svinkløv Badehotel,
set right on the dunes. Having recently undergone a stunning renovation, the historic hotel features warm, inviting rooms that open up onto the sand, the forest, and the North Sea. After a long day, dig into a meal at the hotel restaurant featuring the ingredients that have just been pulled up from the ground or fished from the sea.