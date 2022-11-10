Discover Sonoma County Wineries, Joshua Tree National Park, and More

Perhaps the best way to see the Golden State in style is to discover just how diverse the state is and dividing your time between Northern and Southern California makes for a rewarding trip. Plus, new routes mean traveling between Sonoma County’s renowned wine country and the equally appealing desert area near Palm Springs is easy and accessible. Nonstop flights enable you to sip varietals in the lesser-known wine region of Santa Rosa one day and soak in the landscapes of Joshua Tree National Park the next. For travelers who want to maximize their time away from home, this itinerary encompasses four idyllic days.

