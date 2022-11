Discover Sonoma County Wineries, Joshua Tree National Park, and More

Anchor your time in Santa Rosa at Flamingo Resort , where you can experience a Midcentury Modern setting and spend time lounging by the pool during your stay. Begin your first day by fueling up with breakfast at Dierk’s Parkside Cafe , where you can have a classic omelet or try Grandma Dierk’s Pull-A-Parks—said to be better than donuts.Next, explore the beauty of Luther Burbank Home and Gardens and take a tour of the house, followed by time spent in the fresh air of the gardens as you wander among cacti and Shasta Daisies. Be on the lookout for various bird species as you traverse the Wildlife Habitat Garden on the property before heading to check out Santa Rosa wineries.Relax and spend the afternoon delighting your tastebuds by starting at Pellegrini Wine Company . Preorder a catered lunch to eat on-site as you savor their take on Sauvignon Blanc. Enjoy little else on your agenda beyond stopping by Inman Family Wines to taste their Rosé and then experiencing a Reserve Tasting Experience at Paradise Ridge Winery . Cap off your time with an evening of fine dining at John Ash & Co. Restaurant , which specializes in local foods paired with wines.