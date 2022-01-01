Where are you going?
Cruise Tahiti in Private Yacht Style
All aboard Windstar’s sleek, four-masted Wind Spirit for a week-long sailing adventure through isles, lagoons, and coral reefs on the Dreams of Tahiti itinerary. Wind Spirit accommodates only 148 guests, helping earn it an AFAR Travelers’ Award for Best Small Ship Cruise and making for an idyllic way to experience the wonders that abound in the South Pacific. Windstar’s optional hotel and air package will make getting there a breeze as well.

Warm trade winds fill your sails and transport you to one island after another, including lesser-visited locales such as Raiatea and Huahine. Drift snorkel above the coral in crystal-clear lagoons, hike through rainforests, jump off the yacht’s Watersports Platform, and dive for black pearls along the way. Add in Windstar’s award-winning service and guided trip excursions, and you have a Tahitian adventure that’s truly 180 degrees from ordinary.
Trip Highlight
Polynesian Culture
Join fellow guests on a secluded motu (islet) off Bora Bora for a complimentary evening of Polynesian hospitality, including a professional fire-dancing show and a tantalizing feast of local cuisine.
Trip Designer
Windstar
With two classes of yachts—Wind Class or All-Suite Star Plus Class—and packages ranging from Cruise Only to All-Inclusive, Windstar offers customizable experiences to perfectly suit your personal travel style. As the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, Windstar also celebrates regional flavors with locally sourced cuisine and recipes from some of the world’s most recognized chefs. And their private yacht style cruises visit places the bigger ships can’t reach. All aboard!
    Day 1
    Papeete, Tahiti
    Your tropical adventure aboard Wind Spirit kicks off on Tahiti’s verdant northwest coast in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia. Before your yacht sets sail, you’ll have the chance to explore this lively island town. Spend the morning on a serene black-sand beach, sample tasty Tahitian fare including the ceviche-like poisson cru at a roulette (food truck), and then recharge with an espresso at a Parisian-style café. Just be sure to save time—and luggage space—for some serious shopping. The island’s market is brimming with everything from black pearls to colorful sarongs and crafts.
    Day 2
    Moorea
    Enjoy a peaceful night in the South Pacific and then wake up to the sun rising over the stunningly green island of Moorea. Get ready to explore your postcard-like surroundings—a great place to start is on a signature Island Tour. You’ll trek up to the famous Belvedere Lookout Point for fantastic panoramic views of Cook’s Bay and Opunohu Bay, and explore beaches, forests, and an ancient village where archaeologists are piecing together the pre-history of the Polynesians. Along the way, your guide will point out Moorea’s spectacular flora and fauna as you enjoy freshly picked fruits.
    Day 3
    Raiatea
    On day three of your journey, you’ll explore the “Sacred Island” of Raiatea. See the fascinating Taputapuatea marea complex that was once considered the central temple of Eastern Polynesia. You’ll also experience the only navigable river in the islands. Kayak the Faaroa River and along river walls full of chirping birds and wild hibiscus trees, or take the Harvest Your Own Pearl tour and dive for a Tahitian black pearl. Flora fans will want to climb Mount Temehani in search of the fan-like tiare apetahi flower, which grows only on Raiatea.
    A shallow sand flat near Raiatea
    Day 4
    Motu Mahaea & Tahaa
    Today you’ll be whisked away to Motu Mahaea, a private reef islet, for a day of swimming, snorkeling, or just luxuriating on a white-sand beach. You’ll also enjoy a delectable barbecue lunch and tropical drinks upon your arrival, then take a quick jaunt over to French Polynesia’s best-kept secret, Tahaa, to peruse the island’s sweetly scented vanilla plantations. Or go on a guided Coral Garden Drift Snorkeling tour and explore a lagoon teeming with colorful fish and coral.
    Days 5 and 6
    Bora Bora
    Bora Bora is a top honeymoon destination for good reason—its sand-edged motu (islets), rainforest-covered peaks, and shades of sapphire, indigo, and turquoise are incredibly romantic. And your two-day stop will give you plenty of time to discover all the island’s thrilling, otherworldly treasures. Whether you prefer to go 4-Wheel Drive off-roading, take a Snorkel Safari and Stingray Encounter tour, sail among the lagoons, or just chill out on a stunning stretch of beach, Bora Bora embodies paradise.
    Day 7
    Huahine
    The moment you lay eyes on Huahine island, you’ll understand why it’s called the “Garden of Eden.” The quaint villages, lush forests, and picturesque landscape are straight out of a storybook South Pacific lifestyle. Huahine will also school you on enthralling French Polynesia history: Take a guided Sacred Sites and Legendary Places walk and explore the Maeva archaeological sites, which include temple ruins and stone fish traps dating back 400 years. Then grab a beach towel and snorkel, and hit the beach.
    Day 8
    Return to Papeete, Tahiti
    On your eighth day, you’ll sail back to where your Dreams of Tahiti journey began—in beautiful Papeete. Along your South Pacific adventure, you’ve gazed at ancient temples and basaltic peaks; hiked through lush rainforests and hunted for rare tiare flowers; snorkeled in crystal-clear lagoons and gone diving for black pearls. As you arrive back in the capital on your last day, visit the market to support local businesses and stock up on vanilla and other souvenirs to keep the islands’ spirit close as you head home.
