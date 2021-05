Bask in Tahiti’s Beauty, Overwater Bungalows, and World-Class Cuisine to Celebrate a Special Occasion—or Just Celebrate Life—on This Epic Dream Trip

You’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a sumptuous, tropical Paul Gauguin painting when you visit the magical island of Tahiti. The vivid colors and stunning environs of these islands inspired masterpieces because they’re already nature’s masterpieces themselves, worthy of your most important moments. Whether to commemorate a wedding anniversary or milestone birthday, or to simply celebrate for the sake of it, a nine-day tour of The Islands of Tahiti is a spectacular, unforgettable way to bask in life’s greatest pleasures: sun, sand…and overwater bungalows!



This dream vacation will take you to a trio of some of the most-beloved islands in the world. You’ll visit the palm-fringed shores of Tahiti, Moorea, and Bora Bora, with recommendations for pampering and luxuriating all along the way. Perhaps you’d like a parasail built for two to glide over the blue lagoons of Bora Bora, or maybe you’d rather a solar-powered luxury catamaran to cruise around on the crystalline waters? Read on for more next-level experiences.