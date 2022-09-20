Aruba’s Otherworldly North Side

Known for its white sandy beaches, colorful architecture, and friendly locals, Aruba truly is “One happy island” that warms your heart. A lesser-known yet must-see of the island is Aruba’s untouched North Side, where rugged terrain meets the sea for stunning views and plenty of off-the-beaten-path activities.

The whole of Aruba is only 20 miles long so it’s easy to get to this area flush with vegetation and volcanic rocks, making it ideal for outdoor exploration and those looking for more secluded adventures. This four-day itinerary shows you exactly how to experience Aruba’s North Side with fewer crowds and eye-opening scenery that helps you feel at one with your surroundings. Hike or bike your way through desert landscapes, learn how to catch the wind and kitesurf, and explore a shipwreck. Read on for more fabulous experiences that will leave you feeling the Aruba Effect—a sense of newfound happiness and excitement that lingers with you long after you return home from your adventure.