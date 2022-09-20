Aruba’s Otherworldly North Side

Known for its white sandy beaches, colorful architecture, and friendly locals, Aruba truly is “One happy island” that warms your heart. A lesser-known yet must-see of the island is Aruba’s untouched North Side, where rugged terrain meets the sea for stunning views and plenty of off-the-beaten-path activities.
The whole of Aruba is only 20 miles long so it’s easy to get to this area flush with vegetation and volcanic rocks, making it ideal for outdoor exploration and those looking for more secluded adventures. This four-day itinerary shows you exactly how to experience Aruba’s North Side with fewer crowds and eye-opening scenery that helps you feel at one with your surroundings. Hike or bike your way through desert landscapes, learn how to catch the wind and kitesurf, and explore a shipwreck. Read on for more fabulous experiences that will leave you feeling the Aruba Effect—a sense of newfound happiness and excitement that lingers with you long after you return home from your adventure.
Itinerary
Day 1Hike or Bike the North Side
Near Noord/Tanki Leendert, you’ll find a 2.6-mile loop trail that takes you past beaches, rocky coastline, cactus stands, and waves crashing against shoreline boulders. It takes about an hour to complete the entire trail, but it’s a great way to see the beauty of the North Side.
A popular trek is to see the California Lighthouse, named for a wrecked ship called the California. It’s a prime spot for seeing the sunset, and there’s a loop trail surrounding the lighthouse that offers trekkers beautiful views of the coastline, sand dunes, and cacti. Photographers love this trail for its sunrise and sunset views, and it’s a lovely way to explore the quieter side of Aruba.
Stay at Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa, an Eagle Beach gem surrounded by lush gardens and ocean views. Head to the beach for daily pilates and yoga or check out the spa for a therapeutic massage after a long day of activity. The resort also has four restaurants, including a Mediterranean bistro, a steakhouse, and a sushi bar to keep your palate delighted your entire stay.
Day 2Learn to Kitesurf
The Aruba Kitesurfing School offers kitesurfing, surfing, and body boarding lessons and serves hundreds of students a year. At the Fisherman Huts, Armando’s Kite Shack also holds kitesurfing lessons for all ages, and Vela Sports Aruba teaches kitesurfing, windsurfing, kayaking, snorkeling, paddleboarding, and more. Strap in and get ready to feel a sense of weightlessness and thrill you’ve only experienced in your dreams.
Day 3Enjoy the Beach with Some Thrills
For a bit more seclusion, check out Boca Catalina Beach for snorkeling and welcoming waters for swimming. Thrill seekers enjoy snorkeling or diving the Antilla Shipwreck just off the coast of the North Side. The M.S. Antilla sunk here in 1940, and today is one of the largest shipwrecks in the Caribbean. Snorkel above the wreck and peer down at the 400-foot-long ship resting below, or dive down into the ship and see coral, lobsters, anemones, and tropical fish—an experience you’ll be recounting for years to come.
Day 4Learn About Aruba’s Gold History
So whether you choose to tackle tough hikes, pick up a new sport, take it easy along the rugged shoreline, or explore some Aruban ruins, you’ll soon feel the Aruba Effect take hold. And here’s the best part—your time off the beaten path in Aruba will send you home with a feeling of wonder and adventure that never fades.