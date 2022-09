Aruba’s Otherworldly North Side

If you’re looking to see the North Side while getting in some exercise, lace up your sneakers or hit the road on your bike, as there are lots of trails and landmarks to explore in this part of the country. Head to the Alto Vista Chapel, which is a good place to start a hike or bike ride. The small, yellow chapel was built in 1952 on the site of the first Catholic church built in Aruba in 1750 and is accessed by following a winding road marked with white crosses. Right next to the church is a labyrinth, often walked by visitors looking for a bit of mindfulness. From here, walk along one of the trails by the ocean for a quiet, peaceful Aruban experience.Near Noord/Tanki Leendert, you’ll find a 2.6-mile loop trail that takes you past beaches, rocky coastline, cactus stands, and waves crashing against shoreline boulders. It takes about an hour to complete the entire trail, but it’s a great way to see the beauty of the North Side.A popular trek is to see the California Lighthouse, named for a wrecked ship called the. It’s a prime spot for seeing the sunset, and there’s a loop trail surrounding the lighthouse that offers trekkers beautiful views of the coastline, sand dunes, and cacti. Photographers love this trail for its sunrise and sunset views, and it’s a lovely way to explore the quieter side of Aruba.Stay at Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa , an Eagle Beach gem surrounded by lush gardens and ocean views. Head to the beach for daily pilates and yoga or check out the spa for a therapeutic massage after a long day of activity. The resort also has four restaurants, including a Mediterranean bistro, a steakhouse, and a sushi bar to keep your palate delighted your entire stay.