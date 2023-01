Authentic Greenland by Land, Sea, and Air

Your expedition explores South Greenland, an area known as the “Arctic Patagonia,” for its rich history and spectacular beauty. In this explorer’s paradise, you’ll set sail in icy blue waters against a backdrop of dramatic mountains and lush valleys and explore the land of Erik the Red, who gave Greenland its name.A first in polar adventure travel, this expedition was developed in collaboration with municipal, regional and national partners to offer unparalleled immersive activities. Your days will be filled with small group exploration opportunities, including shore landings on Zodiacs kayaking , mountain biking, and hiking —all embracing the joy of being outdoors in the wild in a mesmerizing destination.Withhelicopters, you’ll go farther and see more as you (conditions permitting) land on the Greenland Ice Sheet or in an alpine meadow for a hiking adventure. There’s the over-the-top option to camp overnight (for an extra cost) at the Tasermiut Fjord, where you’ll meet local hosts and taste foraged ingredients prepared by a camp chef.You may reward your efforts back on thewith experiences like watching passing views from the ocean-view sauna or relaxing your muscles with an expertly delivered massage. Enjoy daily chats and presentations by the ship’s polar experts, scientists and other specialists, and get tips from the photography guides, assuring lasting proof of all your exciting adventure experiences.