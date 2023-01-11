Authentic Greenland by Land, Sea, and Air

With its game-changing Ultramarine ship equipped with two twin-engine helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs, and mountain bikes, Quark Expeditions and local partners in Greenland deliver a first-of-its-kind polar adventure that’s as specially curated as it is active. This expedition affords total immersion into the wilderness of the Greenland ice sheet, second only to Antarctica in terms of world’s largest ice mass. From your comfortable floating base in South Greenland’s fjords, enjoy the largest selection of off-ship activities in the polar regions as you explore remote places where only Zodiacs or helicopters can land for such experiences as hiking on ice, paddling by kayak on a glacier lake, overnight camping, and biking untouched landscapes.
Day 1Fly from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Greenland
Days 2-7Polar Paddling, Hiking, Flightseeing, Discovery
A first in polar adventure travel, this expedition was developed in collaboration with municipal, regional and national partners to offer unparalleled immersive activities. Your days will be filled with small group exploration opportunities, including shore landings on Zodiacs, kayaking, mountain biking, and hiking—all embracing the joy of being outdoors in the wild in a mesmerizing destination.
With Ultramarine’s helicopters, you’ll go farther and see more as you (conditions permitting) land on the Greenland Ice Sheet or in an alpine meadow for a hiking adventure. There’s the over-the-top option to camp overnight (for an extra cost) at the Tasermiut Fjord, where you’ll meet local hosts and taste foraged ingredients prepared by a camp chef.
You may reward your efforts back on the Ultramarine with experiences like watching passing views from the ocean-view sauna or relaxing your muscles with an expertly delivered massage. Enjoy daily chats and presentations by the ship’s polar experts, scientists and other specialists, and get tips from the photography guides, assuring lasting proof of all your exciting adventure experiences.
Days 8 and 9Explore Erik the Red’s Haunts and Fly Back to Reykjavik
Arriving back in Reykjavik, you’ll be transferred to a hotel near the international airport. Or, if you’re lingering in the capital rather than heading home the next day, consider visiting the city’s world-class art museums and stop by the architecturally impressive Hallgrímskirkja Church and the Harpa Concert Hall on the waterfront. Outside the city, make a thrilling visit inside a magma chamber at the Thrihnukagigur volcano or indulge in a dip in the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon or newer Sky Lagoon.