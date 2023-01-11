JOURNEYS

Authentic Greenland by Land, Sea, and Air

Experience expedition travel at its best as you explore Greenland on an exciting cruise with helicopter flights, Zodiac rides, land exploration, and more.

Embrace the adventure spirit as you explore southern Greenland from multiple perspectives.

With its game-changing Ultramarine ship equipped with two twin-engine helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs, and mountain bikes, Quark Expeditions and local partners in Greenland deliver a first-of-its-kind polar adventure that’s as specially curated as it is active. This expedition affords total immersion into the wilderness of the Greenland ice sheet, second only to Antarctica in terms of world’s largest ice mass. From your comfortable floating base in South Greenland’s fjords, enjoy the largest selection of off-ship activities in the polar regions as you explore remote places where only Zodiacs or helicopters can land for such experiences as hiking on ice, paddling by kayak on a glacier lake, overnight camping, and biking untouched landscapes.

Itinerary

Trip Highlight

Helicopter Adventures

The 199-passenger Ultramarine is equipped with two twin-engine helicopters, able to carry 7-9 passengers at a time, and the key to seeing South Greenland from a distinctive perspective. In addition to taking off from the ship and flying over icefields and snow-capped peaks for inspiring views, the helicopters can land for rare opportunities such as swimming in glacial lakes, alpine kayaking, mountain biking, and an overnight Greenland camping experience.
Trip Designer

Quark Expeditions

For more than 30 years Quark Expeditions and their highly experienced team of scientists, historians, and other expedition experts has been delivering true polar quests, full of educational and unforgettable experiences. With one expedition team member for each four guests, and such perks as complimentary helicopter landings and a spa, Quark delivers lasting memories in one of the most remote places on the planet.
Greenland’s visually stunning southern fjords

Day 1Fly from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Greenland

Your Arctic expedition begins in Reykjavik, Iceland, with a meetup at the airport and a charter flight from Iceland’s capital city to Narsarsuaq, Greenland, where you’ll embark. A scenic community of fewer than 200 people deep in the Tunulliarfik Fjord, it’s a gateway to South Greenland.
Try alpine kayaking in South Greenland, one of several exciting adventure opportunities offered by Quark Expeditions.

Days 2-7Polar Paddling, Hiking, Flightseeing, Discovery

Your expedition explores South Greenland, an area known as the “Arctic Patagonia,” for its rich history and spectacular beauty. In this explorer’s paradise, you’ll set sail in icy blue waters against a backdrop of dramatic mountains and lush valleys and explore the land of Erik the Red, who gave Greenland its name.

A first in polar adventure travel, this expedition was developed in collaboration with municipal, regional and national partners to offer unparalleled immersive activities. Your days will be filled with small group exploration opportunities, including shore landings on Zodiacs, kayaking, mountain biking, and hiking—all embracing the joy of being outdoors in the wild in a mesmerizing destination.

With Ultramarine’s helicopters, you’ll go farther and see more as you (conditions permitting) land on the Greenland Ice Sheet or in an alpine meadow for a hiking adventure. There’s the over-the-top option to camp overnight (for an extra cost) at the Tasermiut Fjord, where you’ll meet local hosts and taste foraged ingredients prepared by a camp chef.

You may reward your efforts back on the Ultramarine with experiences like watching passing views from the ocean-view sauna or relaxing your muscles with an expertly delivered massage. Enjoy daily chats and presentations by the ship’s polar experts, scientists and other specialists, and get tips from the photography guides, assuring lasting proof of all your exciting adventure experiences.
Explore the ruins of Brattahlíð, Erik the Red’s farm.

Days 8 and 9Explore Erik the Red’s Haunts and Fly Back to Reykjavik

Before you depart for your charter flight back to Reykjavik in the early evening, you’ll spend the day visiting sites surrounding Narsarsuaq. In charming Qassiarsuk, a sheep farmers’ settlement and home to about 40 people, learn about the lives of the farmers living at the edge of the ice sheet. The town is part of the Kujataa World Heritage Site, which includes the remains of Erik the Red’s farm, Brattahlíð, founded by the Viking in the year 985.

Arriving back in Reykjavik, you’ll be transferred to a hotel near the international airport. Or, if you’re lingering in the capital rather than heading home the next day, consider visiting the city’s world-class art museums and stop by the architecturally impressive Hallgrímskirkja Church and the Harpa Concert Hall on the waterfront. Outside the city, make a thrilling visit inside a magma chamber at the Thrihnukagigur volcano or indulge in a dip in the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon or newer Sky Lagoon.
