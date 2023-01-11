Authentic Greenland by Land, Sea, and Air

With its game-changing Ultramarine ship equipped with two twin-engine helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs, and mountain bikes, Quark Expeditions and local partners in Greenland deliver a first-of-its-kind polar adventure that’s as specially curated as it is active. This expedition affords total immersion into the wilderness of the Greenland ice sheet, second only to Antarctica in terms of world’s largest ice mass. From your comfortable floating base in South Greenland’s fjords, enjoy the largest selection of off-ship activities in the polar regions as you explore remote places where only Zodiacs or helicopters can land for such experiences as hiking on ice, paddling by kayak on a glacier lake, overnight camping, and biking untouched landscapes.