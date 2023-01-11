Incredible Antarctica in Eight Days

Crossing the Drake Passage on your way to Antarctica can be a thrilling adventure, at times calm as a lake and at other times so turbulent it’s nicknamed the “Drake’s Shake.” It takes a about two days each way, which is why trips to Antarctica often take a couple of weeks. If you prefer a shortcut, Quark Expeditions’ “Antarctic Express” cruise includes a two-hour flight over the Drake Passage, joining your ship, the Ocean Adventurer or World Explorer, on King George Island in the South Shetland Islands. You’ll be only a few hours sail from an exciting realm of penguins, whales, seabirds, towering icebergs, other extraordinary landscapes—and a calm you’ll find nowhere else on earth.