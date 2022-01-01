A Northwest Florida Adventure From Forest to Gulf

It’s time to head to the Gulf Coast and check into your waterfront accommodations at the Holiday Inn Resort
on Panama City Beach. (Or try The Pearl,
in nearby South Walton for a more secluded experience.) Get to know PCB by grabbing an early lunch at Hook’d Pier Bar and Grill,
which serves freshly caught seafood daily with views overlooking the gulf.
Get your heart going with beach volleyball or head across the street to Pier Park.
The outdoor entertainment district has more than 120 shops and restaurants, plus a mirror maze, laser tag experience, and the towering 200-foot SkyWheel
with its adjoining 18-hole mini golf course.
Later this afternoon, take a boat ride
to deserted Shell Island off the coast where you can go for peaceful walks to collect seashells. You can choose from pontoon boats, unguided Jet Ski rentals, dolphin snorkeling trips, and sunset sails. Alternatively, scuba-certified adventurers can enjoy shipwreck diving experiences.
Tonight, venture to The Grand Marlin
for a relaxed dining experience overlooking Grand Lagoon. Award-winning chef Gregg McCarthy offers a menu of seared and grilled catches of the day alongside she-crab soup, gulf shrimp pastas, and fresh oysters.