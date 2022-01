A Northwest Florida Adventure From Forest to Gulf

Day 1

Tallahassee

Welcome to Florida’s capital. Get situated at Hotel Indigo, surrounded by music venues, art galleries, and trendy restaurants and bars in Tallahassee’s College Town neighborhood. If you’re hungry, head around the corner to Madison Social, a bar and eatery with all the classic pub fare. Try their award-winning BLT dip appetizer. Another lodging option is the Hotel Duval downtown, or try the Ball House for a quieter stay in a historic property.Start your trip with an adrenaline rush—the Tree-to-Tree Adventure at the Tallahassee Museum. Tackle 16 zip lines that criss-cross over cypress swamps and forest while you maneuver swinging steps and balance bridges. You’ll want to look down as you may spot some of the wildlife that lives here: Florida panthers, black bears, red and gray foxes, and bald eagles.Close out the afternoon with a drive down one of Tallahassee’s nine canopy roads. Moss-covered oaks and hickory trees are among the giants that make up an arboreal umbrella over these official canopy roads whose origins date to the 1600s. Grab a drink at Bar 1903 when you’re back in town to celebrate the start of an epic Florida journey. Follow it with dinner across the street at the Il Lusso, where chefs use locally sourced ingredients to create high-end, Italian-inspired dishes, including handcrafted pasta.