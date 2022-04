A Greek Odyssey through the Spectacular Aegean Sea

Heroes of legend spent long periods at sea, leaving behind home life to discover the extraordinary sights and sounds that form the basis of Greek mythology. What they didn’t have was Wind Star , a fully equipped, four-masted sailing yacht that accommodates just 148 guests, provides four decks, and imbues every epic journey with genuine service from the heart. Plus, there’s an impressive Watersports Platform on the aft with complimentary kayaks and paddleboards.Delighted modern-day voyagers describe Wind Star as their own private yacht. Its intimate scale helped Windstar win the AFAR Travelers’ Award for Small Ship Cruises and enables it to visit locales that bigger ships can’t for a truly unforgettable cruise. On this incredible voyage, that means exclusive stops at little-known, historic gems such as the Byzantine empire-era architecture of Patmos and Monemvisia that other cruise lines aren’t able to access. A Biblical experience, Patmos is where the Book of Revelations was written and with no airport on the island, you can only get there by boat. You’ll also dine in the shadow of the ancient city of Ephesus—under the stars and with live music performed by the Aegean Chamber Orchestra—at a complimentary Destination Discovery event. Enjoy it all as you cruise along the Aegean Sea, taking in the coastal scenery and visiting hallowed ancient treasures all along the way.