A Grand Canyon Dream Trip: Epic Views, Tribal Lands, Whitewater Rafting, and More

One of the seven natural wonders of the world itself, the Grand Canyon is also home to some of the more varied terrain and scenery in the United States, making it well-suited for relaxing stays and challenging adventures alike. To experience the full scope of what the National Park has to offer, this 12-day itinerary immerses you in American Indian history and nature on a rim-to-rim journey of the canyon.

You will spend three days exploring each of the four rims (though officially there’s no eastern rim), including optimal views of the canyon from all sides, including by sky and water. Pick from a range of included activities based on your preferences, whether more outdoorsy or tending to small towns and historical sites. This adventure guides visitors with a myriad of ideal ways—hiking trails, ziplines, campsites, wildlife viewing, and more—to experience the can’t-miss parts of the canyon.

At time of publication of this article, the Navajo Nation was on lockdown due to COVID-19. However, the Arizona Office of Tourism is continuing to monitor the evolving COVID19 situation. Before traveling to or throughout Arizona, check VisitArizona.com/COVID-19 for important travel and tourism updates.