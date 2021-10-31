A Family Adventure in West Denmark

On your final leg of your wild West Jutland tour, you’ll explore the charming city of Aarhus, which will give the family a fun tour throughout the ages of Danish life and folklore. First stop: Den Gamle By
, an open-air museum that takes guests through three centuries of Danish history. Step into the homes and business of the past—from the 1800s to 1920s, and onto the 1970s. The 75+ historic buildings were relocated here from all over Denmark.
Next up, the Viking Museum, a small underground museum located on the former grounds of the city’s Viking origins, showcases artifacts discovered in the 1960s, when the ground was dug for new buildings. You’ll also learn how Aarhus was developed over the past 1200 years.
Stroll through the charming pedestrian-only cobblestone streets of the Latin Quarter, the oldest part of the city, dating back to the 14th century when the Viking fortifications were demolished. Enjoy browsing the shops and cafes—a perfect place for a lunch break or afternoon snack—taking in the colorful buildings along the way.
Be sure to hit the ARoS
, the Aarhus Art Museum, featuring Danish art from the past 300 years, highlighting the Danish Golden Age and Modernism. Don’t miss the rooftop exhibit created by Olafur Eliasson—children (and the young at heart) will especially love the rainbow panorama of the circular walkway which provides great views of the city, all in different hues of the rainbow.
An evening walk along the riverfront in Åboulevarden, the city’s canal district, will bring you to more shops and plenty of restaurants to enjoy your final meal here. Instead of saying “farvel” (or farewell), say “På gensyn Denmark.” ‘Til next time!
For this itinerary and other wonderous West Denmark trips, let the trusted travel advisors at Exeter International
plan your journey. Book now.