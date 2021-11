A Family Adventure in West Denmark

Day 2

Discover Ribe

Get ready to get in touch with your inner Viking today, as you depart for the historic town of Ribe, which dates to the 700s when it was a trade town for the Vikings. Your guide will take you through the cobblestone streets lined with half-timbered houses.Step into the cathedral and climb up the 248 stairs to the top for a wonderful view of the city. And then step back in time as you visit the Viking Center , which recreates a Viking village with traditional Viking buildings. The young ones will thrill to meet the performing jesters, watch the Viking farmers feed the animals, or (for kids ages 7-13) join in the warrior training and try their hand at archery. Your entire group will enjoy learning their trades and sampling their food.If you visit during the summer months, take the Watchman’s tour in the evening. In the past, the Watchman’s job was to patrol the streets making sure they were safe and no fires were breaking out. Stroll the streets with the watchman and hear his tales of the city’s history.You’ll also have the opportunity to learn about the residents of another time and era: Ribe is the hometown of Jacob Riis, author of the book How the Other Half Lives, documenting the poor in New York City in the late 1800s. Follow the life of Riis from Denmark to New York and learn how he brought to life the tragic details of the New York slums, earning the respect of none other than President Roosevelt.