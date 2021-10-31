A Family Adventure in West Denmark

Day 5

Check out Middelfart, the Hindsgavl Nature Reserve, or Koldinghus

Today, you will depart for Aarhus, finding adventure and wonder all along the route. A literal high point: In Middelfart, the whole family can get a bird’s eye view of the area, with an exhilarating bridge-walking experience. After strapping into a safety harness, begin your climb up the bridge to the summit at 200 feet. The bridge is active with car and train crossings and the vehicles rumbling below only add to the excitement.



For those that prefer to have their feet on the ground, stop in the Hindsgavl Nature Reserve. This Park has plenty of trails for walking, biking or horseback riding. Or go on a whale-watching safari. Yes, there are whales off the coast of Denmark—they are one of the world’s smallest whales, also known as porpoises. Head out into the water to see them in action.



What kids can resist a castle? Make a stop a Koldinghus, where the gang will have fun dressing up in Imperial costumes as you tour the 750-year-old castle. For more Viking history, visit the Kongernes Jelling Viking Center. The museum’s Monument Area features runestones, dating back to 950AD, erected by kings Gorm the Old and Harold Bluetooth. (Find out here why our modern-day technology is named after a Danish king.) This UNESCO site is the founding spot of Denmark and the first place the name Denmark is noted. The Experience Center lets you further dive into the Viking’s history with many sensory exhibits.