An Exquisite Experience in Abu Dhabi Awaits

Adventure

After enjoying a relaxing poolside breakfast at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s Café del Mar , prepare yourself for a trip into the past with a visit to the prehistoric oasis city of Al Ain . Here in the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, you’ll stroll among nearly 100 different varieties of date palms within Al Ain Oasis’ more than 2,900 shady acres, then discover fossil beds and ancient tombs. At Al Ain Oasis, be sure to visit the free Eco-Centre , you’ll learn a bit about how the Emirati agricultural practices of yesterday can help pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.From there, it’s a short drive north to Al Ain , the first attraction of its kind in all the Middle East. Found at the foot of the tallest mountain in greater Abu Dhabi, this adventure park boasts upwards of 3,600 feet of man-made rapids, a surfing wall, splash pool, and so much more—a veritable playground for kids and professional athletes alike.As the sun sets on the afternoon, head back to the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, or shift gears with a stay at the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island , an eclectic, hyper-modern hotel featuring some of Abu Dhabi’s best in five-star accommodations and global cuisine, with streamlined aesthetics recalling the nearby F1 Yas Marina Circuit