An Exquisite Experience in Abu Dhabi Awaits

Tours with Emirates Vacations combine cultural experiences with the modern marvels of Abu Dhabi, providing an ideal balance between curiosity and comfort. Think simple, enriching pleasures like soaking up the sun on the beach at The Corniche and coffee at a gilded palace. Trips feature a distinctive, thoughtful touch that only locals with knowledge of the region can provide and are customized to each traveler. This six-day itinerary is just a sample of the wonders with which Emirates Vacations fills each adventure.
Day 1Arriving in Abu Dhabi
Once you’ve touched down at Dubai International Airport, it’ll be approximately an hour’s drive south along the scenic coast via your Emirates Vacations-arranged transfer to arrive at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. Checking into this contemporary five-star resort, you’ll be immediately treated to a fantastic beachfront view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which sits just across the Khor Al Maqta waterway.
After you’ve settled in your stylish guest room, head over to Emirates Palace, another five-star resort that’s destination-worthy itself. From the sun-drenched terrace or alongside the resort’s calming fountain, order their signature cappuccino, topped with real gold flakes, accompanied by some pistachio chiffon cake or saffron ice cream while you’re at it. Once it’s time for dinner, head back to the Fairmont’s beach garden for relaxed, elegant Mediterranean cuisine at Mazaj, featuring specialties like fresh, char-grilled shrimp and lamb tagine with apricots, prunes, and saffron.
Day 2Yas Island
Emirates Vacations will have arranged for a full day ahead with a visit to Yas Island, a man-made oasis designed exclusively for entertaining. Capitalizing on convenience, consider mixing things up with a stay at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a glimmering new resort set squarely on the elegant Yas Bay Waterfront. One could while away the day with a few drinks at the Hilton’s palm-lined pool, or restore your body with a Hammam-inspired treatment at the eforea spa, but before doing so, be sure to venture out and explore the island. As if that weren’t enough, guests of the hotel are also treated to a complimentary single-day entry into one of the island’s thrilling theme parks, each of which can be reached within ten minutes of the hotel.
You might opt for a plunge at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, filmic fun at the immersive Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi—the largest all-indoor theme park on earth—or a visit to the supercar-themed Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, where you can ride the world’s fastest rollercoaster or travel back in time to Italy circa 1958 in a reproduction of a Ferrari 250 California, among many other high-octane thrills.
Day 3The Oasis City of Al Ain
After enjoying a relaxing poolside breakfast at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s Café del Mar, prepare yourself for a trip into the past with a visit to the prehistoric oasis city of Al Ain. Here in the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, you’ll stroll among nearly 100 different varieties of date palms within Al Ain Oasis’ more than 2,900 shady acres, then discover fossil beds and ancient tombs. At Al Ain Oasis, be sure to visit the free Eco-Centre, you’ll learn a bit about how the Emirati agricultural practices of yesterday can help pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.
From there, it’s a short drive north to Al Ain Adventure, the first attraction of its kind in all the Middle East. Found at the foot of the tallest mountain in greater Abu Dhabi, this adventure park boasts upwards of 3,600 feet of man-made rapids, a surfing wall, splash pool, and so much more—a veritable playground for kids and professional athletes alike.
As the sun sets on the afternoon, head back to the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, or shift gears with a stay at the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, an eclectic, hyper-modern hotel featuring some of Abu Dhabi’s best in five-star accommodations and global cuisine, with streamlined aesthetics recalling the nearby F1 Yas Marina Circuit.
Day 4Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi
It’s time to visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the United Arab Emirates. With a capacity for upwards of 40,000 devotees who come to pray in its halls made of marble, gold, and semi-precious stone sourced from all over the world, it’s one of the most awe-inspiring sites to visit in all the Arab world.
Speaking of awesome, it’s only a twenty-minute ride northwest from there to Saadiyat Island, where the Jean Nouvel–designed Louvre Abu Dhabi waits. The museum, featuring some 86,000 square feet of galleries under a magisterial dome composed of a latticework of aluminum stars, combines the best of global human creativity under one 7,000-ton roof, and it’s certain to be a highlight on your holiday with Emirates Vacations.
Days 5 and 6The Beach from Above
After a casual breakfast at the hotel, you’ll head onward to Capital Gate, an eclectic and unmistakable skyscraper built to lean at an unprecedented 18 degrees, making for an exceptional photo op from the outside, or from the inside, at Andaz Capital Gate Hotel’s 19th-floor pool deck.
Not to be outdone, the Observation Deck at 300, from the 74th floor of the Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi Hotel in the iconic, blade-like Etihad Towers, features a stunning view best enjoyed over afternoon tea. If the tropical waters are enticing you from above, take the elevator down and make a splash in the Blue Flag-certified waters at Abu Dhabi Corniche, a five-mile stretch of boardwalk winding along an unforgettable white-sand beach.
Close out the evening with fresh, creative seafood at Catch at the St. Regis Hotel, or one of the many other restaurants along the water, then head back to the airport in time to catch your return flight home, or to your next destination with Emirates Vacations.
