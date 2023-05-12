An Exquisite Experience in Abu Dhabi Awaits

Tours with Emirates Vacations combine cultural experiences with the modern marvels of Abu Dhabi, providing an ideal balance between curiosity and comfort. Think simple, enriching pleasures like soaking up the sun on the beach at The Corniche and coffee at a gilded palace. Trips feature a distinctive, thoughtful touch that only locals with knowledge of the region can provide and are customized to each traveler. This six-day itinerary is just a sample of the wonders with which Emirates Vacations fills each adventure.