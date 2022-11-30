6 Days of Luxury on Bali’s Most Relaxing Beaches

Bali ranks among the world’s most legendary islands—an impressive feat when you consider that Indonesia alone has more than 18,000 islands. Yet it’s entirely different from its neighbors. In the world’s most populous Muslim nation, Bali’s residents are Hindu. In contrast to the bustle of Jakarta, it offers timeless temples, vibrant green rice terraces, gorgeous beaches, and volcanic peaks.

The island is also legendary for the luxury of its resorts. Whether you want to stay in a villa overlooking the sea or one surrounded by tropical rainforest, you have an array of options. Michael Holtz of SmartFlyer has designed this trip to include two of his favorites, though an itinerary can be customized to include many other choices. Wherever you stay, your trip to Bali promises to be at once serene, spiritual, and sensual; it’s easy to combine beach time, spa treatments, temple visits, and sunrise treks. Consider it your opportunity to relax and rejuvenate.

The first step is to board your flight to Bali on Korean Air. With service from 16 gateways in North America, the airline offers the comfort of spacious cabins and the convenience of service to destinations throughout Asia, with a seamless transfer at Incheon airport near Seoul. When you land in Bali, you’ll arrive ready to experience all that this island gem offers.