Discover the Thrills of Adventures in the Antarctic and Argentina on this Privately Guided Tour and Cruise

Your first night in sultry Buenos Aires will set your Argentinian adventure off in style with a night of tango. To preserve your energy for a night on the town, transport will be easy—an English-speaking guide will be waiting for you outside of customs with personalized signage and accompany you straight to your hotel.After check-in and a refresh, you’ll be whisked off to a traditionally late-night dinner at El Querandi in the historic city center of San Telmo. Savor an a-la-carte feast of more than 20 authentic regional dishes. Then turn your eyes to the stage to watch a dazzling, sensual tango performance with live music and passionate singing—the perfect welcome to Argentina. After a private trip back to the hotel, settle in for a restful night’s sleep.When you awake, the excitement of Buenos Aires will be waiting. Your first Argentinian walking tour covers the town’s rich history and hits hotspots such as the Pink House, the presidential palace—where Eva Perón made her balcony speech memorialized in—and the Recoleta Cemetery, where she’s laid to rest.Other highlights include the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Colonial Basilica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar (the second-oldest basilica in town), the cobbled streets of San Telmo, and the Paris-inspired Avenida de Mayo. In the Retiro neighborhood, you’ll find the splendid Plaza San Martin, one of the oldest and most beautiful parks in the city. Along the way, you’ll refuel and rest during lunch, and go shopping in the Recoleta neighborhood, including Avenida Alvear, home to many of the top designer houses in the world.Your last full day in Buenos Aires will include a deeper exploration of the trendy, bohemian neighborhood of San Telmo, famed for its multitude of antique shops, and the working-class port district of La Boca, where you’ll see the brightly colored houses of Caminito Street. Known around the world, the street was declared an outdoor museum in 1959. It’s the work of one of Argentina’s most famous painters and neighborhood philanthropists, Quinquela Martín, who executed the project by gathering neighbors to paint the houses—made of tin and scrap metal—in bright colors to emulate the area’s early immigrants.Sports enthusiasts, however, might be just as excited about the area’s “other” recognizable icon, La Bombonera (the Chocolate Box) stadium that’s home to the Boca Juniors, the country’s largest soccer club. Nearby is an outdoor museum dedicated to soccer and the second national pastime, tango.This afternoon, you’ll meet with a representative of Atlas Ocean Voyages to check in and receive more information about your next day’s Antarctic voyage—and prepare for an unforgettable expedition.