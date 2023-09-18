Discover the Thrills of Adventures in the Antarctic and Argentina on this Privately Guided Tour and Cruise
Travel to southern Argentina, the gateway to “the seventh continent,” for a trip that spans the wine and tango of Buenos Aires and a bona fide polar expedition—with a world-famous waterfalls finale.
Explore Antarctica’s majestic landscapes and wildlife on a polar expedition that few travelers will get to experience in their lifetime, complete with a premium cruise and Kensington Tours’ expert guides leading the way through the infamous Drake Passage and beyond (available November to March) and offering their expertise on land as well. On either side of this White Continent adventure, you’ll awaken your senses in Buenos Aires, via fine vintages and by dancing the tango, and immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of this fascinating capital city. You’ll travel in style via English-speaking guides and prompt private drivers that make transport a breeze on a tour that’s customizable to your specific passions. And for the grand finale? Take in one of South America’s national treasures and one of the seven Natural Wonders of the World, Iguazú Falls.
Days 1-3:Tango in Buenos Aires
After check-in and a refresh, you’ll be whisked off to a traditionally late-night dinner at El Querandi in the historic city center of San Telmo. Savor an a-la-carte feast of more than 20 authentic regional dishes. Then turn your eyes to the stage to watch a dazzling, sensual tango performance with live music and passionate singing—the perfect welcome to Argentina. After a private trip back to the hotel, settle in for a restful night’s sleep.
When you awake, the excitement of Buenos Aires will be waiting. Your first Argentinian walking tour covers the town’s rich history and hits hotspots such as the Pink House, the presidential palace—where Eva Perón made her balcony speech memorialized in Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina—and the Recoleta Cemetery, where she’s laid to rest.
Other highlights include the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Colonial Basilica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar (the second-oldest basilica in town), the cobbled streets of San Telmo, and the Paris-inspired Avenida de Mayo. In the Retiro neighborhood, you’ll find the splendid Plaza San Martin, one of the oldest and most beautiful parks in the city. Along the way, you’ll refuel and rest during lunch, and go shopping in the Recoleta neighborhood, including Avenida Alvear, home to many of the top designer houses in the world.
Your last full day in Buenos Aires will include a deeper exploration of the trendy, bohemian neighborhood of San Telmo, famed for its multitude of antique shops, and the working-class port district of La Boca, where you’ll see the brightly colored houses of Caminito Street. Known around the world, the street was declared an outdoor museum in 1959. It’s the work of one of Argentina’s most famous painters and neighborhood philanthropists, Quinquela Martín, who executed the project by gathering neighbors to paint the houses—made of tin and scrap metal—in bright colors to emulate the area’s early immigrants.
Sports enthusiasts, however, might be just as excited about the area’s “other” recognizable icon, La Bombonera (the Chocolate Box) stadium that’s home to the Boca Juniors, the country’s largest soccer club. Nearby is an outdoor museum dedicated to soccer and the second national pastime, tango.
This afternoon, you’ll meet with a representative of Atlas Ocean Voyages to check in and receive more information about your next day’s Antarctic voyage—and prepare for an unforgettable expedition.
Day 4:The Adventure of a Lifetime on an Antarctic Cruise
Take some time to get settled into your stateroom and explore the length of your cruise vessel. This evening, join fellow cruise mates for a welcome reception to kick off the cruise adventure. You’ll find superb onboard facilities for your polar exploration, so your discoveries onboard will match those ashore. Every ship has a comfy lounge for end-of-day cocktails, a luxurious spa, modern fitness offerings, hot tubs for post-adventure soaks, and expansive decks for fresh air and a dose of Vitamin D.
Your polar expedition is arranged so you don’t have to think about a thing once onboard. In addition to the charter jet service and group transfers to and from your ship, enjoy destination briefings, shore landings led by expert field guides, and pre-organized sightseeing safaris (including a polar plunge, if you dare!).
All on-board meals are included—even afternoon and high tea—with a choice of diverse cuisine from an array of restaurants with ever-changing menus, along with unlimited beverages including craft beers, fine wines, spirits, and specialty coffees. A 24-hour bar service with specialty snacks is also provided in the open bars and lounges. You’ll also enjoy Champagne paired with gourmet canapés during meet-and-greet events. For those wishing a more private experience, in-room dining is also provided, along with butler service.
Additional amenities include inspiring and enriching lectures onboard by qualified experts, limited Wi-Fi, in-room mini bars stocked with your preferences, and a complimentary welcome sparkling wine. For your convenience, onboard gratuities are included.
Days 5-6:Sail the Drake Passage
Day 7The natural wonders of the South Shetland Islands
Day 8-10:Explore the White Continent on Antarctic Cruises
Wake up with a new appreciation of the capriciousness of weather and enjoy letting Mother Nature take the reins. Based on the ever-evolving weather conditions, the captain will spend the next two days navigating the region trying to find the best areas for wildlife viewing. With no specific area planned, this adds a sense of adventure and an element of surprise to your voyage. Do expect safaris in Zodiac boats and daily landings with a skilled expedition team. With their expert assistance, you’ll experience these breathtaking polar regions to the fullest. Thrill-seekers will have the chance to connect with their wild side with a plunge into the icy waters. A photographer will capture the moment, and you’ll even be rewarded with a certificate of achievement. Feel free to cheer on your fellow explorers while they take the dive.
Day 11-12:Cross the Drake Passage
Day 13:Sip Fine Argentinian Wine in Buenos Aires
After checking into your hotel, trade your trekking gear for dinner clothes—you’ll toast your return to Buenos Aires with a wine and cheese tasting at Duhau Restaurante & Vinoteca. A private driver will escort you and an on-site sommelier will assist you. Enjoy a tasting menu featuring three wine samples (you’ll be choosing from more than 7,000 bottles of Argentinian wine—including the finest Malbecs in the country—from upwards of 500 different labels), paired with fine cheeses, dried fruits, homemade bread, and marmalades. With a newfound understanding of the nuances of these world-class vintages, your driver will take you back to your hotel.
Day 14:Travel to Iguazú Falls
After being picked up at your hotel and transferred to the venue, located in Puerto Iguazú, an international team will take you through every step of this epicurean journey. Choose from gourmet fillings and create your own empanada, learning the traditional Argentinian repulgue crimping/folding technique. Enjoy what many claim to be the very best steak in Argentina, cooked to order and accompanied with velvety mashed potatoes and oven-roasted vegetables.
Try your hand at shaking some local cocktails and learn about wine throughout the dinner—all while enjoying generous samples. (Vegetarian, pescatarian, and celiac options are available upon request, as well as non-alcoholic beverage options.) For dessert, it’s the chef’s choice, but that doesn’t conclude your meal. Your culinary odyssey has one last surprise, learning the history and etiquette of maté, Argentina’s national beverage, which you can sip after it’s prepared from scratch. At the end of the evening, you’ll be transferred back to your hotel.
Day 15:Marvel at Iguazú Falls
Day 16-17The Brazilian Side of Iguazú Falls
The walkways on the Brazilian side are short but impactful, giving you the sensation that you are walking on the edge of the waterfalls themselves, looking over the railings into the flowing depths. At the end of the platform, you’ll find yourself right in the heart of the Devil’s Throat. From here, feel the raw and natural power of these incredible surroundings. You’ll have a lot to talk about over your final dinner at the hotel or a nearby hotspot, before preparing for the next morning’s flight home.