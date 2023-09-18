Discover the Thrills of Adventures in the Antarctic and Argentina on this Privately Guided Tour and Cruise

After a seamless transport with an English-speaking guide, relax on your direct flight from Buenos Aires to the world-famous Iguazú Falls, one of the seven Natural Wonders of the World. As with the other travel days, enjoy a private transfer between the airport and Iguazú with a professional driver and English-speaking guide. After checking into your hotel, set out on The Argentine Experience, designed to give you an introduction to the best of Argentinian cuisine and culture. During this fun experience, you’ll meet and dine with people from all over the world.



After being picked up at your hotel and transferred to the venue, located in Puerto Iguazú, an international team will take you through every step of this epicurean journey. Choose from gourmet fillings and create your own empanada, learning the traditional Argentinian repulgue crimping/folding technique. Enjoy what many claim to be the very best steak in Argentina, cooked to order and accompanied with velvety mashed potatoes and oven-roasted vegetables.



Try your hand at shaking some local cocktails and learn about wine throughout the dinner—all while enjoying generous samples. (Vegetarian, pescatarian, and celiac options are available upon request, as well as non-alcoholic beverage options.) For dessert, it’s the chef’s choice, but that doesn’t conclude your meal. Your culinary odyssey has one last surprise, learning the history and etiquette of maté, Argentina’s national beverage, which you can sip after it’s prepared from scratch. At the end of the evening, you’ll be transferred back to your hotel.