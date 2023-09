Explore the Ancient History of Sacred Israel

Unearth—literally—the secrets of Jerusalem’s Old City during your private tour that begins at the Temple Mount Sifting Project, where you’ll dig up hidden artifacts from the Temple Mount itself. The Old City is a sacred site for Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. Roam its four quarters, and marvel at the Western Wall, the world’s most sacred site for the Jewish people, and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, one of the holiest sites for Christians.In the City of David archeological site, discover captivating excavations from the first Temple period. Finally, descend to Hezekiah’s Tunnel, an ancient engineering marvel that still runs with water. Before returning to your accommodations for dinner and a nightcap, venture into the depths of the Kotel Tunnels, which reveal the secrets of ancient Jerusalem and Herod’s Temple Mount.On your second day in Jerusalem, you’ll get to see how the complex history of the modern country of Israel intertwines with the region’s rich spiritual heritage. The first stop on your private tour of Jerusalem’s New City and Bethlehem is the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery to pay respects to the former prime ministers and fallen soldiers who shaped the nation. Next, be moved by the poignant stories within the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and the Valley of the Communities, a testament to the indomitable human spirit.To witness the nation’s contemporary vibrancy, you’ll pass by iconic landmarks such as the Knesset, the Menorah, and Israel’s Supreme Court. Then, at the Israel Museum , marvel at the Shrine of the Book that houses the sacred Dead Sea Scrolls and explore the Second Temple period through a fascinating Jerusalem model.After leaving the museum, cross the border into Bethlehem, the revered birthplace of Jesus, and explore the Church of the Nativity. Your day ends in the eclectic neighborhoods near Mahane Yehuda Market. You’ll experience it all like a local, with your guide leading you to the most flavorful cultural foods and kicking off engagements with different local ethnic groups.Finish your Jerusalem stay with a captivating journey to the lowest point on Earth: the world-famous Dead Sea, which sits at 1,305 feet below sea level. Surrender to the surreal sensation of floating effortlessly in its legendary salty waters, while soaking in the scenery around you. The second half of the day’s adventure takes you to a desert eco-village. Explore the rolling dunes, and then bask in the warmth of authentic Bedouin hospitality as you’re served a feast as an honored guest. Your day concludes with private transport back to your hotel.