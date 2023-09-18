Explore the Ancient History of Sacred Israel

A trip to Israel is a lesson in honoring the past and present as you travel through some of the most sacred sites in the world—while also enjoying the country’s impressive, contemporary food and drink scene on this 10-day trip, a sample itinerary from Kensington Tours. From the markets and parties of modern Tel Aviv to the Jewish kibbutzim and the holy sites of Jesus, the delights of Arabic cuisine, and Israel’s little-known wine scene, there’s something for everyone in this wildly diverse Middle Eastern country. And you can have it all with Kensington Tours, which specializes in tailoring each tour to travelers, so you can enjoy a highly personal experience based on your interests.