Immerse Yourself in Colombia’s Rich, Romantic History

This Colombian adventure inspires travelers through its unparalleled diversity, traversing the vibrancy of Cartagena’s culture and the sophisticated and mountainous cities of Bogotá and Medellín. From journeys to a countryside coffee plantation that awakens the senses to feasting on the distinctive local specialties of Caribbean coastal cuisine and five-star fine dining found in the country’s Andean cities, you’ll experience true culinary immersion when you travel with Kensington Tours. And here, cuisine meets history, with excursions doubling as compelling deep dives into Colombia’s rich customs and traditions. What’s more, you can customize your journey according to your passions for a trip that suits you.