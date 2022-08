Will Kiburz began his career in travel when he was 16, escorting groups for Coronet Travel, a St. Louis agency started by his mother in 1977. Since 2000, Will and his brother, Jack, have led Coronet Travel, specializing in high-end independent leisure travel. In 2012, Will joined the AFAR Travel Advisory Council. Will treats all of Coronet’s clients like family, and some of those relationships are now in their third generation.