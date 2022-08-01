Northwest Hungary: Sopron and Surroundings

The northwest corner of Hungary, near the country’s borders with Austria and Slovakia, offers visitors a magical combination of historic towns and natural beauty. Located in the lower slopes of the Alps, the region’s walking trails and villages have views over vineyards and bucolic river valleys. It’s also home to two of the country’s most enchanting historic towns—Sopron and Kőszeg. If you are traveling from Budapest, you’ll also want to stop at Pannonhalma en route. Whether you are arriving from Vienna (an hour away) or Budapest (just over two hours), this charming area of Hungary makes for an appealing detour. Here is an itinerary that includes the area’s highlights.

Commissioned by the Government of Hungary with the support of the European Union.