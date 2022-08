Northwest Hungary: Sopron and Surroundings

If you begin your journey to this part of Hungary in Vienna, then Sopron is a logical first stop. The town has an enchantingly romantic atmosphere, thanks to the beautifully preserved historic buildings and squares and streets that still follow the ancient medieval plan. While the city can trace its roots back at least to the days of Rome, most of the buildings that visitors see today are later Renaissance, Gothic, and Baroque buildings. Many of them now house inviting restaurants, wine taverns, and coffee houses.The city’s Castle District underwent a recent restoration, recognized as an outstanding example of urban planning. Spaces that had been claimed as parking lots have been turned into green spaces and pedestrian promenades. It all makes for an ideal place for a stroll followed by lunch or a drink—perhaps a glass of Blaufränkisch wine (a red that is a typically Central European variety)—at one of the neighborhood’s cafes. Traveler who want to learn more about Sopron’s wines will want to stop by Taschner Wine and Champagne House , on a hill overlooking town, while those with a sweet tooth will want to stop by the Harrer Chocolate Factory and Confectionery for a tour and tasting.The iconic landmark of the main square, Fő tér, is the Fire Tower—a 13th-century building rising to a height of 190-feet and topped by a multi-tiered onion dome (which dates from the 17th century). Guards once monitored Sopron’s streets from the tower’s balcony. Today travelers who ascend to the balcony can take in bird’s-eye views of the city below. Among the historic sites and museums to visit are the Bakery Museum, the Roman Forum, the Mining Museum and the Zettle-Langer Collection, with works by Rembrandt and Durer. For dinner, reserve a table at Erhardt , a charming restaurant in a 16th-century building with its own garden.