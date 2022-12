A Gourmet’s Tour of the Cayman Islands

After you land in the Cayman Islands, you’ll make your way to your home base for your culinary adventure. The Retreat at Lookout Farm is an appealingly quiet choice: The eight-unit property sits amid landscaped gardens and the fields of a working farm with neat rows of mangoes, papayas, and breadfruit. Even if you don’t stay at Lookout Farm, you’ll likely taste their fruit elsewhere during your trip—they supply many restaurants on Grand Cayman. Note that it’s located in Bodden Town, the islands’ original capital, roughly 30 minutes by car from Seven-Mile Beach . If you’d rather be in the heart of the action, the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is a good choice. The newest hotel on Grand Cayman, Seafire opened in 2017 and has already become a favorite with its landscaped grounds, water views around every corner, and three excellent restaurants.After getting settled in, head into Bodden Town if you are staying at the Retreat at Lookout Farm. Your first meal in Grand Cayman is likely to be your cheapest, but it may also end up being the best. Rankin’s Jerk Pit is a no-attitude place that specializes in one of the Caribbean’s signature dishes, jerk chicken—grilled after being marinated for hours in a sauce of chilis and spices. The setting is casual and you may have to wait a while for your cooked-to-perfection dinner, but that’s OK, you are now on vacation and island time.If you are staying at the Seafire, start your first day with dinner at one of the resort’s three restaurants. Don’t worry, you’ll have three more nights to explore options off-property. At Avecita , the dinner-only exhibition restaurant within the larger Ave restaurant, you’ll have a front-row seat on the kitchen, where the crew creates masterful renditions of Spanish tapas under the direction of Chef Massimo De Francesca. Or you can choose the more casual Coccoloba , a casual joint with ocean views.