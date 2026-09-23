Sarah Siyufy is a traveler, writer, and video editor based in Brooklyn, New York and Costa Rica. Her writing focuses on less-traveled destinations, adventure, and cultural events, but whatever is odd, funny, or delightful will capture her attention. She is a contributor to the Fodor’s Travel Essential Costa Rica guidebook and has been published in Atlas Obscura, Matador Network, and Fodor’s. Her primary interests revolve around nature—human and otherwise—so at any moment she could be swimming in clear blue water, investigating the tiny details of a beetle’s exoskeleton, or talking to strangers.