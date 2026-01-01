Michelle Stansbury is a San Diego-based freelance travel, food, and parenting writer whose work has appeared in Afar, National Geographic, Business Insider, InStyle, Marie Claire, Fodor’s, and other publications. She writes about hotels, destinations, restaurants, luxury travel, and family travel, with an eye toward the places, properties, and experiences that are genuinely worth the journey. She travels frequently with her young daughter and has a particular interest in the realities—and rewards—of exploring the world as a family. Follow her adventures on Instagram at @discoverwithmichelle.