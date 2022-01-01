Jenny Miller

AFAR Contributor

Jenny Miller is a New York-based food and travel writer.

Articles by author
A Mother-Daughter Road Trip up the California Coast
Road Trips
A Mother-Daughter Road Trip up the California Coast
5 Weird, Awesome Things You Have to Do in New Orleans
Museums + Galleries
5 Weird, Awesome Things You Have to Do in New Orleans
6 Things You Don't Know About the New Orleans Food and Drink Scene
Bars + Nightlife
6 Things You Don’t Know About the New Orleans Food and Drink Scene
How to Go Beyond Cartagena on Colombia's Caribbean Coast
Beaches
How to Go Beyond Cartagena on Colombia’s Caribbean Coast
5 New Vegas Places for Baller Dining and Drinking
Cities We Love
5 New Vegas Places for Over-the-Top Dining and Drinking
Destination Spotlight
6 Lesser-Known Things to Do in Estonia
9 Mexican Foods You’ve Never Heard of But Should Try Immediately
Food + Drink
9 Mexican Foods You’ve Never Heard of But Should Try Immediately