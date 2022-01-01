Travel Guides
Jenny Miller
AFAR Contributor
Jenny Miller is a New York-based food and travel writer.
Articles by author
Road Trips
A Mother-Daughter Road Trip up the California Coast
Museums + Galleries
5 Weird, Awesome Things You Have to Do in New Orleans
Bars + Nightlife
6 Things You Don’t Know About the New Orleans Food and Drink Scene
Beaches
How to Go Beyond Cartagena on Colombia’s Caribbean Coast
Cities We Love
5 New Vegas Places for Over-the-Top Dining and Drinking
Destination Spotlight
6 Lesser-Known Things to Do in Estonia
Food + Drink
9 Mexican Foods You’ve Never Heard of But Should Try Immediately