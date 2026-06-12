Brooke Barbier

Brooke Barbier

Afar Contributor

Brooke Barbier is a public historian who received her PhD in American history from Boston College. In 2013, she founded Ye Olde Tavern Tours, which takes guests into historic sites and taverns to learn about Boston’s revolutionary and drunken history. She is the author of Boston in the American Revolution: A Town Versus an Empire (History Press Library Editions, 2017) and the award-winning King Hancock: The Radical Influence of a Moderate Founding Father (Harvard University Press, 2023). Her latest book, Cocked and Boozy (Chicago Review Press, 2026), examines the influence of alcohol on the founding generation. She is nationally recognized as an expert on the American Revolution, speaking throughout the country and contributing historic insight to diverse media outlets.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Williamsburg, VA USA - September 16, 2022: Shields Tavern, a historic eating restaurant, in the tourist town of Colonial Williamsburg
Food + Drink
14 Ye Olde Historic Taverns Across 7 U.S. States Where You Can Toast the Revolution
June 12, 2026 01:27 PM
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Brooke Barbier