Brooke Barbier is a public historian who received her PhD in American history from Boston College. In 2013, she founded Ye Olde Tavern Tours, which takes guests into historic sites and taverns to learn about Boston’s revolutionary and drunken history. She is the author of Boston in the American Revolution: A Town Versus an Empire (History Press Library Editions, 2017) and the award-winning King Hancock: The Radical Influence of a Moderate Founding Father (Harvard University Press, 2023). Her latest book, Cocked and Boozy (Chicago Review Press, 2026), examines the influence of alcohol on the founding generation. She is nationally recognized as an expert on the American Revolution, speaking throughout the country and contributing historic insight to diverse media outlets.