Alex Pulaski is a former travel editor of the Oregonian newspaper, and a cofinalist for the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting. His freelance travel writing has appeared in national and regional newspapers, magazines and websites. In the past six years, his freelance work has twice been honored in the top three (bronze and silver) for travel portfolio by the Society of American Travel Writers. Judges wrote: “What stands out in Alex Pulaski’s text is his voice, reflected not only in his choice of subjects but also his pitch-perfect pace and smart word choices. His stories brim with charming characters, wonderful anecdotes and surprising details.” He is fluent in Spanish, a certified SCUBA diver, and loves being outdoors. He lives in Oregon.