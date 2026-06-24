Alex Pulaski

Alex Pulaski

Alex Pulaski is a former travel editor of the Oregonian newspaper, and a cofinalist for the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting. His freelance travel writing has appeared in national and regional newspapers, magazines and websites. In the past six years, his freelance work has twice been honored in the top three (bronze and silver) for travel portfolio by the Society of American Travel Writers. Judges wrote: “What stands out in Alex Pulaski’s text is his voice, reflected not only in his choice of subjects but also his pitch-perfect pace and smart word choices. His stories brim with charming characters, wonderful anecdotes and surprising details.” He is fluent in Spanish, a certified SCUBA diver, and loves being outdoors. He lives in Oregon.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Alaska, Denali National Park - Camp Denali Lodge
National Parks
This Is the Last Summer You Can Visit Denali National Park With Hardly Anyone Around
June 24, 2026 12:23 PM
 · 
Alex Pulaski
The Woman Who Changed the Grand Canyon
National Parks
The Woman Who Changed the Grand Canyon
June 14, 2022 09:43 AM
 · 
Alex Pulaski