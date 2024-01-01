AFAR Travel Photo Awards

Submission and selection process

Image submissions AFAR Travel Photography Awards spanned a range of genres and were inspired by many themes, including portraiture, street scenes, the journey, landscapes, wildlife, and abstract imagery. Participants had their photographs reviewed by an esteemed jury of travel photographers, photo editors, and directors of design and photography from such industry-recognized institutions as the New York Times, GEO France, the Guardian, and AFAR.

Participants anywhere in the world were welcome to submit photos as either single images or as a series and will have the opportunity to receive a professional submission review from LensCulture’s photo industry experts, including a meaningful critique and personalized recommendations and tips.

Winner awards, supported by LensCulture and United Airlines, included two United Polaris international business-class tickets to anywhere United flies, a photography master class led by professional photographers Joel Meyerowitz or Steve McCurry, and publication in AFAR’s acclaimed travel magazine and on afar.com.

Update

This competition is now closed.