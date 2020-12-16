If You Only Have Three Days in Vienna

If you only have 3 days in Vienna, you have to make it worthwhile. Few cities offer such a lively mix of history and culture. Vienna has become synonymous with music thanks to composers like Mozart, Strauß, and Haydn, and the influence of the House of Hapsburg can be seen in the Vienna's incredible palaces, the Vienna State Opera, Spanish Riding School and plethora of Baroque architecture. Of course, Vienna's famous coffeehouses & pastries make it worth a 3 day visit, at the very least!