In this Travel to Listen episode of Unpacked, host Tim Chester heads to Liverpool, a UNESCO City of Music, to explore the history of the Cavern Club. Karen O’Rourke, curator of sport, music and performance at the Museum of Liverpool, traces the club’s 70-year story from its jazz-cellar beginnings to its Beatles and Merseybeat heyday, closure, and revival. She also shares how Liverpool’s port history shaped its sound, which neighborhoods and festivals to explore beyond the Cavern, and the one song she says sums up the city.

Topics discussed in this episode

How the Cavern Club began in 1957 as a jazz club on Mathew Street, inspired by a Paris basement club

The Quarrymen, the Beatles, and the rise of Merseybeat at the Cavern

How Liverpool’s port history brought together Irish, Welsh, West African, Chinese, and other communities and their music

The Cavern’s closure, Eric’s Club, punk, and the club’s revival, including Paul McCartney’s 1999 gig

The Museum of Liverpool’s “70 Years of the Cavern Club” exhibition, opening January 16, 2027

Visiting Liverpool: the Magical Mystery Tour, the Baltic Triangle, the Ten Streets, Bootle, and the Wirral

Liverpool’s festival season, from Africa Oyé and the Liverpool International Music Festival to the Arab Arts Festival

How the Cavern supports artists today, and why there’s no single Liverpool sound

Frequently asked questions

What is the Cavern Club?

The Cavern Club is a Liverpool music venue on Mathew Street. It opened in 1957 as a jazz club and is best known as the place where the Beatles played hundreds of times in the 1960s. It was closed, moved, and reopened over the years, and it celebrates its 70th birthday in 2027.

What is Merseybeat?

Merseybeat was Liverpool’s local music genre, which blended American rock and roll and R&B with a distinctive Liverpudlian twist and helped kick off the British invasion of America. Bands included Gerry and the Pacemakers and The Searchers.

What is the Museum of Liverpool’s Cavern Club exhibition?

“70 Years of the Cavern Club” opens January 16, 2027, the club’s 70th birthday, and runs through October 31 at the Museum of Liverpool. Items include a tour jacket John Lennon wore in 1964, a dressing table used by Paul McCartney, and Gerry Marsden’s acoustic guitar.

What else should music fans do in Liverpool?

Karen O’Rourke recommends the Magical Mystery Tour to see Penny Lane, Strawberry Field, and the Beatles’ childhood homes, plus the Baltic Triangle, the Ten Streets and Invisible Wind Factory, Bootle, and the Wirral. From about April through September there’s usually a festival every weekend somewhere in Merseyside.

Is there a Liverpool sound?

Karen O’Rourke says no. Merseybeat had a defined guitar-and-drums sound, but there is so much music in Liverpool now, from country and western to death metal, that she can’t pick one.

People, places, and resources in this episode

Full transcript

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Tim Chester: Hi, I’m Tim Chester and that is, of course, Day Tripper by the Beatles. I say Liverpool, and you probably think Paul, John, George and Ringo, but they’re just four, albeit very famous and very talented stars in the story of this UNESCO City of Music. It’s a story that’s played out across the port city for decades. And one venue in particular, the Cavern Club, is the stage where much of this drama has been set for the past 70 years. It’s where the Beatles played hundreds of times in the ‘60s, along with acts like The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks and Stevie Wonder. The venue itself is closed, moved location, reopened, closed again, and finally reopened again on the original site over the years. It’s not quite the same place it was in 1962, and yet it still feels like hallowed ground for many music fans who make the pilgrimage to Liverpool from all over the world. I was one of those back in the late ‘90s as a teenager, and I can still remember the thrill of walking down Mathew Street for the first time and going through those doors.

Karen O’Rourke: The Cavern Club is, well, it’s often billed as the world’s greatest musical venue. There are some clubs that might argue with that, certainly ones in America, but we think it’s the world’s greatest musical venue. It’s also often billed as the place where it all began for The Beatles.

Tim: That’s Karen O’Rourke, the curator of sport, music and performance at the Museum of Liverpool. She’s the brains behind a new exhibition tracing the history of the club.

Karen: So on the 16th of January 2027, on its 70th birthday, our exhibition will open to the public here in the Museum of Liverpool, and it will be open until the 31st of October for them to learn that story.

Tim: 70 years, that’s a long time. How do you even go about choosing the list of exhibits and artifacts?

Karen: Well, what we want to do firstly is tell the 70 year story. We know that The Cavern and the Beatles is an inseparable story, and Merseybeat is an inseparable story.

Tim: Merseybeat was the local music genre that took in influences from American rock and roll and R&B, and gave it a distinctive Liverpudlian twist that kicked off the British invasion of America. Bands included Gerry and the Pacemakers and The Searchers.

Karen: But there’s just so much more. The Cavern started in 1957. It was a jazz club. A chap called Alan Sytner, who’d been inspired by a jazz club that he’d been to in Paris. He was a massive jazz fan. Came back to Liverpool, started doing a couple of jazz nights and decided that he wanted something like Le Caveau de la Huchette, which was the club that he’d been to in Paris, which was a basement club. Caveau means cave. So he started looking around Liverpool. He found a very, very dodgy looking backstreet called Mathew Street, which was full of Victorian warehouses and was very dirty and grimy. And he rented one of the basement warehouses and created a cellar club. He was a jazz purist. He didn’t want any of this modern rock and roll stuff that was starting to come out. He did allow music that he thought was worthy of a jazz club, and so he allowed gospel blues and he allowed skiffle.

[Music clip]

Karen: I think Lonnie Donegan had released Rock Island Line a couple of years, a year before he started to bring over international acts. So some of the jazz acts were American. Most of the jazz acts were British local. But he started to bring over these incredible blues artists. The first artist to come over was big Bill Broonzy. And that tradition continued for the cavern. These big international artists coming over. But skiffle started to just get in the way of the jazz.

Tim: The club changed hands in this period in the youth market. Teenagers with money in their pockets yearning to hear contemporary music took over.

Karen: I should actually probably go back and say that in that period of jazz music, the Quarrymen played the Cavern Club.

Tim: And the Quarrymen was a sort of proto Beatles for people who don’t know.

Karen: Yeah. So The Quarry the Quarrymen was a skiffle group that John had formed in 1956. So John’s sister Julia, who is now a part owner of the Cavern Club, she talks about the fact that they were listening to Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis and all of these rock and roll musicians through his mum. So her influence was there. So although John was playing skiffle, he wanted to play rock and roll. So he gets on stage the very first time, and there’s this famous story where there’s a shout from the back and Alan Sytner, the owner, shouts, well, I won’t shout what he said because it was quite rude, but it was basically, stop playing that rock and roll.

[Music clip]

Karen: The quarrymen go on to play there a few times. Then obviously they become the Beatles. The club continues to evolve and you start to see people like Gerry and the Pacemakers.

[Music clip]

Karen: And Merseybeat starts to become a thing. It’s basically all of these American musicians that are coming over. So, um, you know, Jerry Lee Lewis plays Liverpool. Buddy Holly plays Liverpool.

[Music clip]

Karen: They’re hearing all of this music and beat music is forming. And so the club starts to evolve and become a Merseybeat club. A really key thing that Alan does is he brings in a DJ called Bob Wooler, and Bob Wooler takes over the booking of the acts, and he’s absolutely got his finger on the pulse. He’s buying records in from America through NEMS, the music store that Brian Epstein owns. Between the two of them, they turned the cavern into this world famous club and they cram audiences in. The club can only, at its absolute, absolute maximum, take 600 people. And that’s horrendous conditions for a basement club with no air conditioning, with smelly sewerage. It used to be a fruit warehouse that smells lingering, and on top of that, there’s condensation dripping from the ceiling all times. So it must have been horrendous. But it was addictive and the kids just kept going back.

Tim: Yeah, no, I mean, all of this alchemy and all of these factors at play at the cavern was one single club. But was this does it reflect like a broader thing that was happening in Liverpool, the city itself?

Karen: Liverpool is has the first enclosed wet dock in the world. It’s a port city. It’s got so many sailors coming and going and those sailors need entertainment. They want entertainment. So you start to see music halls starting up. You start to see bars and clubs and venues and theatres, places where they can go and dance. They can entertain themselves when they’re not on board ship.

Tim: Where else would they go? Apart from the cavern, are there any other venues that are still around today?

Karen: The Jacaranda opened a year after the cavern, so the Jacaranda is still going today, but they would have just been going to music halls. Really. There were lots of music halls down on the waterfront that are no longer there. The city is a melting pot of different kinds of personalities and different geographical groupings and communities. So, you know, the biggest, biggest community that’s living in Liverpool in the ‘50s and ‘60s is the Irish community, and they’re bringing their music making traditions with them. You’ve also got the Welsh community. The West African seafarers are coming into Liverpool on a regular basis. Liverpool has the oldest settled Chinese community in Europe. There is also a settled black community that goes back about 12 generations. All of that different music. There’s a Norwegian community, there’s a Swedish community, there’s Italian families coming into Liverpool, all of that music and that tradition is coming together in a melting pot. And you start to see things like country and western and kind of ceilidh music and calypso music coming out of all of those different places and those different communities and all mixing together. And the Beatles, amongst other groups, were aware of that and they were meeting people. And there’s also, you know, smaller contribution from things like the Cunard Yanks, which is a local tradition of seafarers and people working on the liners who were going over to America, and they’re bringing back stuff that they’re picking up and things they’re hearing, and they’re going to clubs and bringing those stories back.

[Music clip]

[Music clip]

Karen: You know Paul McCartney comes from a seafaring family. People like Billy Fury came from a seafaring family before that. So all of that mixing pot is coming together.

[Music clip]

Tim: When somebody comes to this exhibition, what are they going to hear? What are they going to see? I know you’ve got the jacket that John Lennon wore on the ’64 tour. A dressing table used by Paul McCartney, I believe.

Karen: Yes. We’ve picked a few key items. And the tour jacket, really. We talk about how that. That’s the point. When Liverpool loses the Beatles and they become this global phenomenon. It’s post-American invasion, but it’s that that bigger story. The dressing table is quite a curious object because I think it shows that it’s not all glamour. This is from Paul doing a more contemporary show in 2018, but I think it just gives that feeling that not the Cavern is very much a homely club, and it’s very much somewhere where locals feel comfortable going. I love the fact that they’ve pulled together this dressing table, and that this global megastar has sat down in front of it. If the visitors come, they’ll see just how quirky it is.

Tim: That’s great. And earlier you talked about generally the Merseybeat scene. You know, Gerry and the Pacemakers and people like that. Obviously not as well known, but at the time probably on a par in terms of popularity. I think you’ve got Gerry Marsden’s acoustic guitar there.

Karen: Yes we have. We’ve obviously got quite a few things that reflect the Merseybeat scene and how it is completely unique to Liverpool. But I think there’s well, that maybe your listeners won’t realise that there was a huge change in the UK charts from 1962, when it’s almost entirely American performers that are topping the charts to 1963 and ’64, when Liverpool has the most number ones in the charts.

[Music clip]

Tim: Gerry and the Pacemakers put out You’ll Never Walk Alone, which was from the musical Carousel but was a huge song for Liverpool Football Club fans.

[Music clip]

Tim: While the ‘60s was the Cavern Club’s heyday, it closed and moved locations in the ‘70s.

Karen: It had moved across the road. It had completely lost its identity. We were at the bottom of this roller coaster ride. At this point, Liverpool in general is in a really, really bad state. The city is in decline. You know, unemployment is rife. So in in 1973 it moves across the street to to number 9 Mathew Street. By 1976 it’s changed names and it’s become Eric’s Club. Eric’s has its own legendary story about being a DIY music venue. So out of Eric’s came bands like The Lightning Seeds, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, OMD, Echo and the Bunnymen huge, huge acts in their own right.

[Music clip]

Karen: But one of the things that happens while it’s Eric’s, it’s still got Cavern Enterprises on the sign above the door with the Eric’s sign. But one of the things that happens is the Ramones come to play because Eric’s is a punk club.

[Music clip]

Karen: But they don’t want to be photographed outside Eric’s. They want to be photographed standing on the cavern grounds. And at this point, the Cavern Club, the original has been filled in. It’s still there because it’s a basement, but it’s been filled in, and the warehouses above it have been knocked down. And it’s a temporary car park. So if you see photos of the Ramones at Eric, they’re standing in the car park opposite because they’re standing on the the ground of the Cavern Club, that hallowed ground that you talk about. And at the end of that year, the biggest Beatle thing happens, which is John Lennon is assassinated in New York. And that’s huge. Huge for Liverpool people. And Liverpool. People have nowhere to go, really, because the cavern is still a car park and Eric’s has closed. And also people making the pilgrimage to Liverpool. Those early pilgrims from other countries have nowhere to go. So you start to see business entrepreneurs start to open up museums and music venues that are more Beatle themed. And the cavern picks up on this and it moves home. It’s not entirely home. It’s about 70 percent of the footprint. It still hasn’t quite got its identity, and it trundles along for a little while. And I think it’s it’s 1991 really when the current owners take over. They’ve been running Cavern City tours doing taxi tours around Liverpool. Already they know the audience, they know what works, they take over the club and they start to build its identity back. And then in 1999, the next massive Beatle moment, which is when Paul takes to the stage of the cavern and does his end of the millennium gig, which is to a small audience in the cavern, but it’s streamed around the world to 53 million people.

[Audio clip: Paul McCartney at the Cavern Club, 1999]

[Audio clip: Paul McCartney at the Cavern Club, 1999]

Karen: And suddenly the cavern kudos is back and it’s back big time. And you start to see those amazing artists start to come back and want to be at the cavern again. Those big American artists, those big UK artists, really, really want to come back to the cavern.

[Music clip]

[Music clip]

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Tim: Join us after the break to hear more from Karen on how to really immerse yourself in Beatles lore in Liverpool. We’re back with Karen O’Rourke from the Museum of Liverpool. When I made my own Beatles pilgrimage to the city, I took the Magical Mystery Tour bus. It took us to Strawberry Fields, Penny Lane and a bunch of the Beatles childhood homes.

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[Music clip]

Tim: Have you done that? Would you recommend that kind of thing?

Karen: It’s part of the cavern offer. So, um, yeah, it has to be done. And yes, there is. There is a lot to be seen in the city centre Liverpool is in comparison to to London and to Manchester. It’s a fairly small and easy to navigate city. But yeah, there is this great kind of tour that you can do where you can go to Mendips where John lived and to, as you say, Penny Lane and to Strawberry Field and you can see the gates. So yeah, it’s it’s definitely that bit of it. If you’re trying to see what’s outside of the city center, then definitely the Magical Mystery Tour is a brilliant way of doing that. There’s a local author called Spencer Leigh who said that The Beatles, Liverpool and Music and The Cavern are entwined in the same way that Shakespeare and Stratford on Avon is. And I think that that’s right. It absolutely. You can’t separate them from each other.

Tim: Yeah. Apart from Eric’s, the cavern. Any specific places for a music fan that you recommend?

Karen: The Baltic Triangle, which is just south of the city centre, is huge and it just has so many music venues and so much nightlife and everything from live music through to Craig Charles deejays there. Every year.

Tim: Craig Charles does an amazing show on the BBC 6 Music channel called the Funk and Soul Show.

Karen: They have music or bingo and all kinds of crazy stuff going on there. um in the north of the city centre you’ve got the Ten Streets and there’s the Invisible Wind Factory and music venues there. They tend to do the more quirkier music. So you’ll go there to see kind of, I don’t know, an Irish festival or a reggae festival. I’ve certainly been to those outskirts of the city, places like Bootle, Bootle’s, a northern borough of Liverpool and of Liverpool City Region, and that’s really starting to gain an identity for music festivals across the river, across the River Mersey. Go to the Wirral. There’s a really, really thriving music scene. And then on top of all of that, from sort of April, May time, right through to September, you’re pretty much guaranteed a festival every every weekend somewhere in Merseyside. Everything from the huge ones like Africa Oyé, and Liverpool International Music Festival down to kind of the smaller ones like the Arab Arts Festival.

Tim: It’s really nice to celebrate a music venue and also to hear how thriving the music scene is in Liverpool. In an age of music venues closing, you know, especially in London and other cities. You hear about historic venues closing and becoming luxury flats or whatever. Is that an issue in Liverpool? Are music venues closing?

Karen: It has. It has been happening. We have. Liverpool has a music board. And you know, as I said before, we’re UNESCO City of Music, so we should be saving what, as many music venues as we can. And when we had the issues with Covid in the UK, even the cavern had to have financial support to get through that period, that difficult period. We lost quite a few music venues from that period, which was a real shame, some that had been around for a very long time, certainly before I’d come to Liverpool in the ‘80s. It is still an issue, and there are still things like the music board in Liverpool that are trying to keep alive traditional venues and to help traditional venues, but there’s something about this city that’s amazing. As I say, I came here in the ‘80s and I would never go back to London. There’s something special in this city and the music tradition is part of that. And so we just keep getting we just keep getting stronger and stronger.

Tim: Yeah, totally. And, um, one of the items that the exhibition is if I pronounce this right, Jordan Hopwood’s t shirt, a 12 year old busker from Dublin. So can we talk a bit about how the Cavern supports artists today and what the music scene is like today?

Karen: So the Cavern has um the Monday Club which happens every week where they. Ian Prowse, a Liverpool, quite a well known local musician, invites songwriters and performers to come up on stage. And it’s a bit like an open mic night. They also work with BBC Radio Merseyside to have BBC introducing sessions on a regular basis, and then occasionally they make a dream come true, which is what happened with Reardon. He is a 12 year old boy and he was busking in one of the main streets in Dublin and one of his favorite groups is the Beatles. So he plays lots and lots of Beatles songs. And he was being interviewed by Radio Merseyside about why he loved the Beatles and why he wanted to busk, and they said, we’ve got someone on the other line for you. Hold on a minute. And then John, one of the directors from the cavern, came on the phone and invited Reardon to come over to the cavern and to play a session, which he did about 3 weeks ago. He did an afternoon session at the cavern, making people’s dreams come true. That that that’s still a thing for the cavern. It’s a music venue, but it does so many other things. It works with different charities, etc. it’s that DIY music culture that just keeps coming up in Liverpool that we embrace it so well.

Tim: Yeah, long may it continue. Liverpool, obviously there’s a lot of genres and there’s a lot of outside influences. Can you define the Liverpool sound? Is there an essence? Is there something that makes the song Liverpudlian?

Karen: I, I work with with, you know, the Liverpool University and John Moores University and the Institute of Popular Music. And, and I, I don’t think you can define Mersey beat was very much a guitar band, drum band sound and that very much had a defined sound. But there’s so much music being made in Liverpool now. there’s so many different bands and there’s so many different ways to access music. I don’t think that I could say one thing.

Tim: When it was declared a UNESCO City of Music. They name the Beatles, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Atomic Kitten, Echo and the Bunnymen. The LA’s camel fat is like, that’s a lot of different genres there. There’s a lot of different music.

[Music clip]

Karen: If you’re looking for music, you can find pretty much any type. I mean, country and Western is still huge in Liverpool. You can go and find a death metal band in a different bar, and you could just walk down one of the main streets in Liverpool. You’ll find a busker on most of the main streets in Liverpool. So the other day we had just here at the waterfront where I’m based, we had a banjo player followed by a violinist, and then there was a man playing the bagpipes. So yeah, you can you can hear pretty much anything in Liverpool.

Tim: Excellent. Well, we’re asking everybody on this series for one song that sums up the city. Do you have a suggestion for that? I know that’s a very hard one with Liverpool.

Karen: Do you know how difficult that was with a Guinness World Record? Holders of number one songs? So it was so difficult. I think it’d have to be The Beatles. It’d have to be Now and Then.

[Music clip]

Tim: The new exhibition, 70 Years of the Cavern Club, runs from January 16th next year till the end of October at the Museum of Liverpool. This has been Unpacked: Travel to Listen, a podcast of Afar Media. The show is a part of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. It was produced by Aislyn Greene, Nikki Galteland and me, Tim Chester. Music composition by Chris Colin. Join us next time when I’ll be heading to one of the most important hip hop cities in France. And it’s not Paris.