Sundance Square
420 Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA
| +1 817-255-5700
Sun - Thur 6am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 12am
Savoring Sundance SquareNamed after the Sundance Kid, this 35 block residential, entertainment and commercial retail district in Fort Worth has an open, European plaza feel with a twang. There are courtyards and fountains for strolling and cafes and bars for community and conversation.
It's not just a spot to enjoy in the evenings, this is a place for people to connect and explore all day long. You'll find free yoga and zumba classes going on, public readings and many a concert. On those hot summer days, cool off in the interactive fountains you see here. Just be sure to read the safety rules and enjoy!
This mural commemorates the Fort Worth segment of the Chisholm Trail cattle drives of 1867-1875 and reveals why Fort Worth's nickname is 'Cowtown.'