Fes
Fes, Morocco
Desert DunesFrom Fes, Morocco, we headed East to the Sahara Desert, where we stayed in a tent village, rode camels to tiny villages, and walked for miles in surreal sand dunes.
More Recommendations
almost 6 years ago
Tours in morocco, Marrakech sahara desert tour, 3 days
MaroccoEscursioni.com Organize your dream vacation. Form of adventure in the deep south of the country, and discovering another culture.private tour to invite others to join you and reduce the price. Experience this magical land with our small group tours and holidays to Morocco.
MaroccoEscursioni.com also opens the doors of the Berber culture, therefore, Amazigh, encounters with real, thanks to trek original, off the beaten path and close to local people, nomadic Saharawi Camel trekking tours at Erg Chebbi ,Excursions and days trips from Marrakech Trips Desert Fes
MaroccoEscursioni.com also opens the doors of the Berber culture, therefore, Amazigh, encounters with real, thanks to trek original, off the beaten path and close to local people, nomadic Saharawi Camel trekking tours at Erg Chebbi ,Excursions and days trips from Marrakech Trips Desert Fes