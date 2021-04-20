Where are you going?
Fes

Fes, Morocco
From Fes, Morocco, we headed East to the Sahara Desert, where we stayed in a tent village, rode camels to tiny villages, and walked for miles in surreal sand dunes.
By Serena Renner

almost 6 years ago

