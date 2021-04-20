Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bull Frog

25 Half Moon Ave, Belmopan, Belize
Website
| +501 822-2111
Stay at the Bullfrog Inn Belmopan Belize

Stay at the Bullfrog Inn

The Bullfrog Inn in Belmopan has been welcoming guests since 1981. It’s a charming motel located near the heart of the government buildings and foreign embassies. Air-conditioned guest rooms feature single and double beds, cable TV and spacious workspaces. Wireless Internet is available in the lobby, restaurant and bar. Food is served from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The bar is open every day until midnight and on Friday evenings, live music entertains hotel guests and locals. Laundry service is available, and a conference room is on site for business travelers. Single-occupancy rooms are $70, double rooms are $85 and triple occupancy is available for $100.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points