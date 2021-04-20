Bull Frog 25 Half Moon Ave, Belmopan, Belize

Stay at the Bullfrog Inn The Bullfrog Inn in Belmopan has been welcoming guests since 1981. It’s a charming motel located near the heart of the government buildings and foreign embassies. Air-conditioned guest rooms feature single and double beds, cable TV and spacious workspaces. Wireless Internet is available in the lobby, restaurant and bar. Food is served from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The bar is open every day until midnight and on Friday evenings, live music entertains hotel guests and locals. Laundry service is available, and a conference room is on site for business travelers. Single-occupancy rooms are $70, double rooms are $85 and triple occupancy is available for $100.