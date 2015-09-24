Yes, it Is Possible to Travel with Your Dog—and Here’s How

It was early September, somewhere on the North Sea. I had just finished lunch at Taste, the Stena Line ferry’s restaurant, overlooking gray, wind-swept waters. Sated from my meal, I ducked down to the eighth-floor kennel and swiped my key-card, and found Fred, my 12-year old papillon. I scooped him up and we headed to the seventh floor doggy deck where Fred hiked his leg and marked his territory. So far, our trip had been as breezy as the wind that carried off Fred’s relief into the ocean spray.

As early as three years ago, our thirteen-day trip around Europe wouldn’t have been this easy. Since January 2012, the United Kingdom and the European Union have relaxed many of their rules for pet travel. Pet passports have replaced quarantines and small pets now can fly in-cabin to almost all countries in the EU. The United Kingdom is an exception: Pets traveling to/from the UK must go by car or ferry, or as cargo on a plane.

I first learned about this during dinner in Paris with an LA-based couple. They’d just returned from a trip to London with their five-year-old terrier mix in tow. They made it sound so simple and breezy: “Oh, you just take the train to the Calais ferry and it’s done. Just make sure the paperwork is complete. Really, it’s no big deal.”

Back in New York, I immediately began researching the possibility of traveling with my own dog. I made lists like “Fred Travel Supplies,” visited a vet that specializes in Pet International Travel Waivers and IREG for Animal Export (colloquially called pet passport, which you can download here), and finally set off for the USDA Vet Services to get an official stamp of approval.

And suddenly, just like that, our trip to Europe was confirmed. Oh, and an Oxfordshire wedding somewhere in between. As a person who’s not so keen on solo travel, Fred was the perfect buffer for me to meet new people, go off the beaten path, and enjoy the trip at a slower pace. Rather than rely on air travel to bounce from one place to the next, we breezed through the gorgeous French countryside on the train and bobbed across the English Channel on the ferry. Here are six things I learned on my trip to Europe with Fred.