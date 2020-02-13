The Where to Go Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND ENTRANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT. SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY PERIOD: The Where to Go Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:00:01 PM Pacific Time (“PT”) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 and ends at 11:59:59 PM PT on Sunday, March 15, 2020 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are age 21 or older at the time of entry. Void in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law. Employees of AFAR Media (the "Sponsor"), US Sweepstakes & Fulfillment Company (the “Sweepstakes Administrator”) and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family members (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) of, and/or those living in the same household of each, are not eligible to enter. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, visit www.afar.com/wheretogosweeps and follow all entry instructions to complete the entry form and submit to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes (the “Entry”). Entries must be received between Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12:00:01 PM PT and Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 11:59:59 PM PT. Entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://about.afar.com/privacy-policy/. Limit: One (1) Entry per person per day regardless of whether entrant has more than one email address. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. PRIZE/APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (“ARV”)/ODDS: Grand Prize: There is one (1) Grand Prize available to be won. The Grand Prize includes a trip package for two (2) people, winner and one (1) guest, to New Zealand on a trip designed by Audley Travel. Prize package will include: Round-trip, coach-class airfare for two (2) from Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles or San Francisco to Auckland, New Zealand from Air New Zealand;

5 nights’ accommodations at Hapuku Lodge in Kaikoura;

3 nights’ accommodations at a hotel of Sponsor’s choice in Christchurch;

5-day car rental while in Kaikoura including unlimited mileage, Collision Damage Waiver and applicable taxes, airport and ferry concession fees. Winner will be responsible for any additional charges including but not limited to fuel, GPS, Personal Accident Insurance, and any upgrades; and

Two (2) Arc’teryx Beta AR jackets. The ARV of Grand Prize: $14,600. The ARV may vary based upon dates of travel and point of departure. The difference between the ARV and actual value of the Grand Prize will not be awarded. The total ARV of all prizes available to be won: $14,600. Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. RANDOM DRAWING: The winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about March 23, 2020 from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period by the Sweepstakes Administrator, an independent representative of the Sponsor whose decisions are final. WINNER NOTIFICATION & VERIFICATION: Potential Grand Prize winner will be notified via email and/or phone, and will be required to sign and return, within seven (7) days of notification, an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Waiver, an IRS W-9 Form and where allowable, a Publicity Release (collectively, "the Releases"). These Releases will require the Grand Prize winner to furnish his/her Social Security Number for the sole purpose of tax reporting, as required by law. Travel companion of winner will also be required to sign a Travel Companion Liability & Publicity Release. Noncompliance will result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. Trip must be completed by 12/01/20 or prize will be forfeited in its entirety. The prize package will be awarded within approximately 30 days after the winner is verified. If a prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, or if winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these rules that winner will be disqualified, and the prize may be awarded to an alternate winner in a separate random drawing. Only two (2) alternate winners may be determined through this process, after which the prize may remain un-awarded. PRIZE CONDITIONS: Prize is not redeemable for cash. Prize is not assignable nor transferable. No substitution is permitted except if prize is unavailable, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. No cash in lieu of prizes and no exchange or substitution of prizes, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Any other incidental expenses on prize not specified herein are the winner’s sole responsibility. All travel related expenses, including but not limited to, ground transportation to and from home, transportation to and from departure airport (Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles or San Francisco), taxes, gratuities, incidentals, upgrades, insurance, service charges, airport surcharges, departure taxes, customs, hotel, resort or property fees, luggage fees, food & beverage and personal expenses such as telephone/Internet charges, and gift shop purchases are the sole responsibility of prize winner. Winner and travel companion must travel on same itinerary. Winner and travel companion must have valid photo ID and any other required documentation prior to departure. Travel is subject to availability. Trip must be booked in advance and completed by December 1, 2020. The Grand Prize winner and his/her travel companion are responsible for obtaining any travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) that they may wish to obtain (at their own expense) and hereby acknowledge that the Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance.

Photo identification and credit card or cash deposit may be required at any time for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the Grand Prize). If Grand Prize winner elects to travel or partake in the Grand Prize with no travel companion, no additional compensation will be awarded. All hotel and rental car reservations are based on availability and all holidays may be excluded. Accommodations are subject to availability at time of reservation. Blackout dates, advance booking requirements and travel restrictions may apply. Availability is subject to factors such as weather, seasonality and space availability. Reservations are subject to availability. If weather or other incident or conditions beyond the control of the Sponsor affects the ability for winner and his/her travel companion to redeem any portion of prize during the scheduled date and time, then the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the winner and/or travel companion other than to supply the remaining elements of the prize package minus the unused portion of prize. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, venue operators, transportation companies, prize providers or any other persons providing any prize-related services or accommodations. Sponsor is not liable for expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any transportation or other prize element except at the sole and absolute discretion of Sponsor. If for any reason whatsoever, winner and/or travel companions are unable to travel after all travel arrangements have been made and paid, the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to the winner. If Grand Prize is forfeited prior to Sponsor finalizing and paying for travel, and there is sufficient time to notify an alternate winner, the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner in a separate random drawing from among all non-winning eligible entries. Winner and travel companion are responsible for obtaining the proper travel documentation (e.g., valid photo ID, passport and/or visa with a minimum validity 6 months after the date of return) prior to travel. Winner’s travel companion must be legal U.S. resident, 21 years or older and must complete and return a Travel Companion Liability & Publicity Release prior to travel as noted above. In the event a winner or his/her travel companion engages in behavior that, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the trip early, whole or in part, and send the winner and his/her travel companion home with no further obligation. In the event a winner engages in behavior during travel that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) is illegal, tortious, or subjects winner to arrest or detention, Sponsor shall have no obligation to pay any damages, fees, fines, judgments or other costs or expenses of any kind whatsoever incurred by winner as a result of such conduct. SPONSOR SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR ANY PERSONAL INJURIES, DEATH, PROPERTY DAMAGE, OR OTHER DAMAGES OR EXPENSES RESULTING FROM OR ARISING OUT OF ANY TRAVEL RELATED TO THE PRIZE OR ANY OTHER ASPECT OF GRAND PRIZE WINNER’S ACCEPTANCE OR USE OF THE PRIZE. Car rental component is subject to rental agency’s terms and conditions, including minimum age requirements for select vehicles. In the event winner cannot comply with rental agency’s terms and conditions, the Grand Prize Package will be awarded without the car rental component and no other substitution or compensation will be provided in lieu thereof. Winner is responsible for all federal, state, local and income taxes associated with winning prize. Grand Prize winner will be required to furnish his/her Social Security Number for the sole purpose of preparation of tax forms as required by law. Except where prohibited by law, entry and acceptance of prize constitute permission to use winner's name, prize won, hometown, likeness, video tape, photographs, and statements for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity (including online posting) in any and all media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification or permission. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners acknowledge that the Sponsor and all other businesses affiliated with this Sweepstakes and their agents do not make, nor are in any manner responsible for any warranty, representations, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the quality, conditions, fitness or merchantability of any aspect of the prize being offered, except that each merchandise prize shall be subject to its manufacturer’s standard warranty (if any). Once the prize has been delivered to the winner’s provided address, the prize is considered awarded. GENERAL: Although subsequent attempts to enter on a given day may be received, only the first complete entry received from a particular entrant will be eligible; subsequent attempts by the same person to enter, including entries submitted with an alternate email address, will be disqualified. Participating entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and the Sweepstakes Administrator, and release the Sponsor, the Sweepstakes Administrator and their affiliated companies, and all other businesses involved in this Sweepstakes, as well as the employees, officers, directors and agents of each (the “Released Parties”), from all claims and liability relating to their participation in the promotion, and the acceptance and use/misuse of the prize offered. Winner assumes all liability for any injury or damage caused or claimed to be caused, by participation in this Sweepstakes or use/misuse or redemption of the prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize.

