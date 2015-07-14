The Best Amenity Kits in First Class

By Maggie Parker
Jul 14, 2015
It’s the little things that count, right? So, while extra legroom and large seatbacks make flying immensely more comfortable, let’s not overlook the little luxuries that come inside an amenity kit.
If a complimentary toothbrush, eye mask, and a tiny bottle of liquor can make a flight that much better, imagine what designer bags filled with high-end goodies can do. The following are the best amenity kits under the sun, stuffed with luxury products to make flying more comfortable and passengers more attractive all over the world.
1. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines: The Dutch airline is keeping things contemporary by partnering with one of today’s top design teams, Viktor and Rolf, who design a new amenity bag for KLM every year. The current kit turns into a chic wristlet and comes packed with regular essentials plus a ballpoint pen, chapstick and cozy socks.
2. JetBlue: While you don’t necessarily associate JetBlue with luxury, that’s about to change. JetBlue’s new premium-seating category, Mint, features a Birchbox amenity kit. Known as the leading beauty product subscription service, Birchbox is supplying JetBlue Mint customers with items like Benefit mascara, Supergoop! hand cream, Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Eye Patches, Baxter pomade and Jack Black lip balm. Coast-to-coast flying never looked so good.
3. Swiss International Air Lines: First class passengers aboard a Swiss Air flight are gifted with a Bally-designed bag stuffed with products by luxury beauty brand La Prairie. Staying fresh on an international flight is easy with La Prairie’s cellular time-release moisturizer and cellular eye contour cream. Slip into your complimentary cotton pajamas by legendary underwear-maker Zimmerli and you’ll forget you’re on a plane entirely.
4. Turkish Airlines: While you may not be traveling via Porsche, you may as well be with Turkish Airlines’ sleek hard case created for first class flyers by Porsche Design. What can later be used as a computer case is stuffed with items from Italian skincare company Acca Kappa‘s “Green Mandarin” line.
5. Emirates: Women flying first or business class via Emirates are treated like queens with a brown suede-style Bulgari pouch worthy of a night out on the town filled with products like Bulgari-designed perfume, pajamas and face lotion. Men in business or first receive a beautiful Italian leather Bulgari dopp kit fit for a king complete with Bulgari cologne, pajamas and aftershave along with a Taylor’s of Old Bond Street reusable razor.
6. Virgin Atlantic: The British airline recently launched a new amenity kit made from sustainable materials, and while it may be recycled, it definitely doesn’t look it. The black silk-lined carrier with a leather-like strap is chic enough to be used as a tech case once you are done with the ultra soft socks and eyeshade.
7. Air France: Passengers lucky enough to be flying Air France’s ultra luxe La Premiere class receive a leather carrier designed by Givenchy. While the bag is beautiful, it’s what’s inside that counts, and boy, does it get better. Inside the black case you will find Biologique Recherche face cream and fatigue-preventing roll-on ointment for the eyes, a selection of Givenchy toiletries, and an oshibori towel.
Photos by Alex Palomino
