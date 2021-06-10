We’re Back! “Travel Tales by AFAR” Podcast Returns for Season 2

Last month, I booked my first flight in a year and a half. In June, I’ll be flying to Alaska—fully vaccinated!—to explore glaciers and forests, small Alaskan towns and big Alaskan wildlife. I don’t think I’ve ever been so ready to hop on a plane.

Maybe you, too, have booked your first flight? Or maybe you’re planning a summer road trip. Or perhaps you’re just now beginning to explore your home city or town. Wherever you’re at, we have heaps of travel inspiration for you in season two of Travel Tales by AFAR.

Listen and subscribe to Travel Tales by AFAR: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Get ready for stories, every Thursday, from some of our favorite contributors. Comedians, philosophers, novelists—they’ll each share a trip that changed their life. This season, we’ll hear from a Somalian refugee who finds the ultimate peace in the forests and lakes of Maine. A comedian who traveled to Bali tells us about connecting with her long-lost father. And we’ll hear the story of a broken-hearted writer who traveled to India to find a fortune teller who can reveal her fate—and wound up finding something completely unexpected.

Bonus this season: You, dear listeners, will have a chance to share your travel tales on the podcast. Learn more about submitting your story.

Episode 1: The Healing Power of Maine’s Forests

Listen to episode 1 now| Subscribe to the podcast